Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited 2 Gather Meats and Market May 29, highlighting the growth of the Choose Iowa program and the opportunities direct-to-consumer agriculture can create for farm families.
Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
For a plant that grows naturally on the Midwest prairies, significant effort goes into starting native grasses and flowers in a greenhouse.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, right, addresses owners and family members of 2 Gather Meats and Market near Alvord, Iowa, during a May 29 visit. The stop was part of Naig's annual tour of Iowa counties and spotlighted direct-to-consumer agriculture and the state's Choose Iowa initiative.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig smells a jar of rendered beef tallow while touring 2 Gather Meats and Market near Alvord, Iowa, on May 29. The visit focused on supporting local food businesses and expanding market opportunities for Iowa producers.
A sign welcomes visitors to 2 Gather Meats and Market near Alvord, Iowa. The family-owned business raises and markets locally produced beef, pork and other products and is a participant in the Choose Iowa program.