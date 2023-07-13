Early July rains were a welcome sight at the Burggraff farm, but it was still uncertain how well crops and pastures would pull through from their early season struggles with dry conditions.

“Everything is so up and down this year,” Crop Watcher Blake Burggraff said, adding that the condition of his oats, hemp and alfalfa were uneven throughout the field.

The Hartford, South Dakota, farmer had recorded 1.27 inches of rain through July 4. Light rain was falling as he gave his report July 7, amounting to 0.20 of an inch.

While a couple weeks before, he had wondered if his oat crop would be a failure, cooler weather and moisture helped it head out. It was looking like he’d be able to cover the cost of custom harvesting the crop, which might come by late July, but walking through the oats showed that it didn’t have much for seed.

He suspects an experiment with weed control might have hurt yields. He mowed it down May 31, a little later than he should have for the oats, though the field was looking fairly clean of weeds.

Industrial hemp started pollinating in late June and will continue into August. Seed heads were starting form, and the crop was growing taller.

“Hopefully they just keep towering up and up and up,” Burggraff said.

While some of his hemp was looking great, other stands were lacking nutrients. He blames the lack of rain and PH of the soil for tying up the nutrients the plant needed early on.

The Burggraffs recently put up their second cutting of alfalfa hay, making 270 small square bales.

“It’s absolutely beautiful stuff,” he said. “I was really blown away by how much hay was there.”

The recent humidity made for a great opportunity to bale beautiful, leafy alfalfa, he said, but that left a very short interval to get the bales made. The remaining windrows were round baled to be fed to their cows.

With such short windows for putting hay up, Burggraff wondered if he needed a newer, higher-capcity baler. That would be expensive, though.

He marveled at how expensive even used equipment is. Noticing that some of the used market has slowed down, he wondered about an economic recession. Used equipment and other items posted to sale sites are slower to sell and generate less interest compared to previous years, as he’s experienced with a UTV he has for sale.

Hay prices also had Burggraff worried. Cattle were grazing tall stands of clover, but because it is so stalky with few leaves, they go through it quickly. It might not be long before they start feeding hay, Burggraff said, and they are short on grass hay. When he last looked into buying some, he was quoted $250 a ton.

“Which is a lot for grass hay,” he said.

He may need to destock even further than he did this spring. The rain was helping some of the first-grazed pastures come back a bit, and Burggraff hoped they’d be able to graze them again in September.

Mother goats were grazing ditches, helping with weed control. The Burggraffs just weaned the babies, just shy of 2 months old. They averaged 25 pounds without being given supplemental protein.

“We’re happy with our weaning weight,” Burggraff said.

Now the babies are grazing at the farm where they will get fodder for extra protein. They aim to feed them to 70 pounds before they’re sold.

Without nursing babies, the mothers don’t have to be moved as often. They’re moved to a new grazing location once a day instead of twice.

“Moving the goat moms and babies more often is good for them, but it starts to be a lot of time,” Burggraff said. Also, the grass was getting more mature with less protein, so it was the perfect time to wean the goats.