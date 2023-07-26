Corn is tasseling and looking great, and soybeans are looking good in northeastern South Dakota, according to Crop Watcher Grant Rix.

Crops were doing well despite the fact that his farm near Groton hadn’t gotten any rain the last few weeks.

“We could use rain, but so could everybody else,” he said.

Rix had recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he took part in Corn Congress, the annual summer visit the National Corn Growers Association makes to the nation’s capital. The organization set goals and South Dakota Corn members met with the state’s delegation and with FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux, who hails from South Dakota as well.

It was a successful visit, according to Rix, because they were able to make some movement and get other states on board with what South Dakota producers see as a need to update base acres in the farm bill.

“It’s something that we care about in South Dakota mostly because a lot of our acres came from pasture ground,” he said.

They also discussed crop insurance and an emergency grain storage system, an issue that came up after a pair of derecho storms destroyed grain bins big and small across the Midwest last year.

Rix used his time away from official business to do some sightseeing with his family. He enjoyed visiting the National Mall. Others in his family picked Mount Vernon and the Museum of Illusions as their favorite stops.

Back home, Rix was trying to finish his corn and soybean contracts. He had a couple days worth of spraying to do to get ahead of weed issues. Their trucking business had trailers out hauling machinery.

Rix planned to take a day to visit the AgPhD field day put on by Hefty Seeds in Baltic July 27. He enjoys sitting in on the talks and learning about different fungicides and traits, he said.