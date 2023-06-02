If there is one lesson Heather Senn wants to teach her kids, it’s that life is precious.

There’s no better place to do that than on a ranch, she said.

Senn will be a 2023 crop watcher for the Tri-State Neighbor. She and her husband Jerry Senn own and operate Senn Red Angus near Opal, South Dakota in Meade County.

The couple has six children, Aspen, 13, AJ, 10, Emmy, 9, Kinley, 6, Coy, 5, and Rio, 1, who are already learning the ways of the ranch, including all of the ups and downs.

Senn said she’d rather teach her children the importance of life and death with animals before they have to face it with other people.

But that means some hard lessons early on.

Senn said one of the hardest memories involved watching a cow calve a bull three weeks early. They had planned on using the future bull as a herd sire.

Instead, they brought back a frozen calf.

“You have life and you have death in ag. We get to teach our kids how fragile life is and how important and how special each one is,” Senn said.

But life on the ranch teaches more than just how to deal with hardships. It also instills an unsurpassed work ethic, including knowing how to work together as a team.

“We want them to know how to have fun together. We want them to know how to work together,” Senn said.

There may not be a busier time on the ranch than January and February when the family is preparing for the annual bull sale as well as calving.

This year marked the fifth annual bull sale for Senn Red Angus, held annually at Faith Livestock in Faith, South Dakota, a mutual timing that Jerry Senn finds poignant as it points to the future.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is during a bull sale, you’re currently calving the new crop, you’re selling the last crop and you’re also planning the future breeding,” he said.

Senn said she’s always glad when there is another calf crop, even if it’s hard during the bull sale because it’s like letting her babies go.

“It’s like letting part of you go,” she said.

But that makes calving close to their bull sale date exciting, Senn said, because “you have the future to look forward to.”

While the cattle are central to the operation, the Senn kids are a big part of that future as well. Each of them has at least one cow to call their own. AJ and Aspen both have registered cows as well.

Senn said this way the kids can decide if they want to be involved in agriculture once they’re grown, and it gives them a head start on their future.

At just 13, Aspen Senn said she’s eager to start her own herd.

Understandable for a girl who has spent much of her young life working cattle with her parents. Heather Senn said in the first month of Aspen’s life, the mother-daughter duo put on close to 2,700 miles hauling cattle. Heather looks back fondly on that time as precious bonding while still helping out with things that needed to be done.

“That was something I could do with a little one. I could haul cattle and do what we needed to do,” Senn said.

Now that most of the kids are bigger, they help out extensively- with feeding, in the tractor and are just regularly out spending time with the cows. They check cows during calving season and know what signs to look for if a cow is ready to calf or is in distress.

Knowing what to look for at such a young age comes from being taught to constantly be observant.

Senn said that she loves the fact that her husband regularly teaches the kids to take note of what’s around them.

“I love that he drills into the kids to observe. Observe that something’s not right, whether it be with a fence, with cattle, or with anything in life, it doesn’t have to just pertain to ag,” she said.

The Senn’s bought their first Red Angus cattle in 2009 and the first registered red cattle in 2018. The couple said they were met with some skepticism buying red cattle rather than the more popular Black Angus, but the choice has worked out well for them.

“The proof was in the pudding,” Jerry Senn said.

Along with Red Angus, the Senns have started raising a few Fleckvieh cattle, a fairly rare breed in the area. In fact, according to the Fleckvieh Foundation, there are only two registered Fleckvieh producers in South Dakota.

The breed originated in central Europe in the 1830’s as a dual purpose breed of Simmentals, selected for both beef and milk production.

“I think they’re an old hidden treasure,” Jerry Senn said, citing hybrid genetics, heterosis, good bone structure, longevity and good feet among their top characteristics. They’ll cross breed the Fleckvieh cattle with the Red Angus.

The Red Angus Association is allowing them to register the Fleckvieh/Red Angus cross cattle, Senn added.

When not working cattle, Heather Senn can often be found behind the lens of her camera, with a real passion for photography. She loves using her kids and cattle as subjects, but also does all the photography, layout and design for Senn Red Angus promotional materials including their bull sale catalogs.

It’s another great example of teamwork, Senn said of using her skills to promote the ranch. She added it’s also beneficial because other’s might be grateful they don’t have to do the graphic design for them.

“Jerry’s picky, in a good way, and so am I,” she said with a laugh.

Editor’s Note: Heather and Jerry Senn are the aunt and uncle of Tri-State Neighbor Assistant Editor Melisa Goss.