The 4-H program has helped young people develop into problem-solvers and community leaders since 1902, and that’s no different in southwestern Minnesota where the organization has played a big part in helping young people reach their full potential.

One of those young people is Jack Frank, a 4-H Club member from Redwood Falls, Minnesota. He’s a 4-H enthusiast because he’s been with it so long that Frank is about to age out of the organization. The recent high school graduate just turned 19, so it’s his final year as a 4-H member.

He got started in 4-H by tagging along with his older sister to activities when he was just a preschooler.

“It’s just something my family did,” he said on the phone from Redwood Valley High School.

One of his favorite 4-H activities led Frank to his career choice.

He was part of a robotics club after-school program. The lessons were centered on robots used to combat aquatic invasive species. The group received funding to make little submarines with cameras, and they searched different waters for invasive species.

“That was super interesting and sparked my career choice of engineering,” Frank said.

The 4-H program offers an array of activities for young people. Another club nearby Redwood Falls does trail riding, for example.

“If you can think of it, 4-H has something to offer,” Frank said.

One of its best offerings, according to Frank, is friendly people.

“That’s what hooked me into it and kept me going,” he said. “I loved putting time into projects, making something special, and sharing them at the county fair. That’s one of my favorite parts of 4-H.”

He counts himself lucky to have had great 4-H leaders and volunteers.

“They were always willing to take the time to help kids find something that interested them and develop their ideas,” he said.

With almost anything to choose from, Frank said picking a project can be overwhelming at first. He looked at what others were doing at county fairs to spark his interest, that included nature photography.

While each 4-H club can keep schedules that fit their needs, the Redwood 4-H Club meets year-round. In addition to monthly meetings, special events change based on the time of year, such as a winter holiday party. Their meeting agendas can also include fundraising ideas for community projects.

A couple of years ago, the Redwood club raised money for installing flagpoles in a local cemetery.

“We try to do events that give back to the community, which is awesome because my club is service-driven,” Frank said. “We get to give back while learning to develop our leadership skills.”

One of the biggest benefits kids get from 4-H is learning how to work with other people. To host well-run events, Frank said kids have to learn when to be a leader and when to be a follower. Learning to communicate well is a “foundational skill” that helps young people grow up and be successful.

“One of the best ways to learn those foundational skills is through hands-on work, which was one of my favorite things about 4-H,” Frank said. “You can read a book about something all day, but to use your hands to build something or go and do an activity reinforces what you’ve learned. I’m a visual learner, and love that about 4-H.”

It’s also a great way for young people to get out and meet other kids of different ages, especially if they’re a little shy at first.

Frank says everyone he’s met in 4-H was “extremely nice” to all the kids. He says don’t be afraid to join a club and say hi to the people there – adults and kids.

“I have lifelong friends from 4-H that I plan on staying in touch with while I go to college,” Frank said. “I’ll take those friendships with me, as well as the satisfaction of building something that betters our community.

“I definitely would be lacking something if I hadn’t spent time in 4-H.”

Like Jack Frank, Jocelyn Horn of Adrian got involved in 4-H at an early age because of her family. Her mother, Monica, was the robotics coach for eight years, and Jocelyn’s brother was also involved in 4-H. She started as a Cloverbud in kindergarten and continues with 4-H, having just completed her junior year of high school.

Horn remembers being in kindergarten and wondering what 4-H was all about. She’s loved it since then because there are “so many opportunities to express yourself and improve as an individual.” Once she got into it, she didn’t want to stop.

“Jocelyn has an older brother who’s autistic, and we were looking for a group activity to help improve his social skills,” Monica Horn said. “We looked at different options and found 4-H wonderful because the whole family can be in it together. It’s not just the girls going to Girl Scouts and the boys going to Boy Scouts.”

After spending so much time in 4-H, Jocelyn’s list of projects is extensive. Horn has a lot of interests and is able to focus on most of them.

“We have something called Performance Day, where I focus on clothes you make, clothes you buy, performing arts, and foods too,” she said. “At the regular county fair judging, I’ll do photography, arts and crafts, flower gardening, and a mix of other things too.

“Of all the ones I’ve done, performing arts has always been my favorite,” she said. “I love singing, dancing, playing instruments, and public speaking. Basically, I love anything to do with the arts.”

Horn began attending the State Fair in the sixth grade, and she’s come home with purple ribbons every year except one. Looking back over the course of her 4-H career, she said one of the best things about 4-H is the almost limitless learning opportunities.

As 4-H ambassador in her county, she helps plan Family Fun Nights.

“I’ve gotten to do so many things like that through 4-H that I wouldn’t have done without it,” she said.

She recently attended the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C.

“It’s the best opportunity I’ve had because it brought me way out of my comfort zone,” Horn said.

For her, 4-H is about fun, opportunities, and the chance to meet some new people. She encourages younger kids who might be a little shy to get into 4-H. Horn has seen firsthand how shy kids come out of their shells, thanks to 4-H. Her friend and her sister were rather shy but opted to take part in the robotics team.

“By the time we aged out of the robotics competition, they were each willing to talk in our presentation to the judges,” Horn said. “It was so great to see their growth.”

Because 4-H is funded through the University of Minnesota, there’s no cost to join. While some of the events the kids may attend might have a small fee, there’s financial assistance available, too.

“It’s not like a lot of other activities that can get extremely expensive,” Monica Horn said. “You do not have to spend a lot of money to be in 4-H. It literally has opportunities for everyone.”

If you’d like to know more about 4-H or to find a local club, go to www.4-h.org.