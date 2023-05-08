If there’s one thing that Avery Zeisler is passionate about, it’s educating others about the vital impact of agriculture.

The 16-year-old sophomore is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler of Bonesteel, South Dakota. She will be the 2023 youth crop watcher for the Tri-State Neighbor.

Zeisler and her two younger sisters, Jordan and Taylor, help out on their family’s operation raising cattle, corn and soybeans a stone’s throw away from the Nebraska-South Dakota state line.

Like most people involved in agriculture, Zeisler has a lot on her plate. She helps out with everything on the operation, from bottle feeding the calf she named Frankie, to weaning, sorting and moving cattle to the family’s feedlot. She’s on her high school’s cross-country, track and basketball teams and is heavily involved in FFA.

“My advisor is like a second mom,” she said of her FFA advisor.

Gregory County FFA was disbanded in 1969, the same year girls could officially participate in the club. In 2021, Ziegler’s freshman year, it was reinstated, making her one of the first girls in the club’s history, she said with pride.

She believes so strongly in ag education. She said she thinks that ag education should be a required class in all high schools.

“If I could do one thing, I’d make that mandatory in the state of South Dakota,” she said.

If that were the case, all students, regardless of their familiarity with agriculture would have a realization that agriculture is the backbone of America, along with learning about where their food comes from, she added.

Her love for agriculture comes from growing up around the industry. She recounted spending time in the tractor with her dad as a kid.

“I think hitting my head in the buddy seat of the tractor a few times kind of pounded the love of agriculture into me,” she said with a laugh.

She also helps out with her family’s bull sale each year. This year was particularly memorable. She got to sit on the bench taking names and prices because her aunt wasn’t able to do that this year.

“You’ve kind of got to earn your stripes,” she said.

While just completing her sophomore year, Zeisler has plans to go to South Dakota State University after high school and would like to eventually go on to veterinary school. Eventually, she’d like to be a large animal vet.

Zeisler tailored her FFA supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project around veterinary practices. She spent time at an area vet clinic where she had the opportunity to try a little bit of everything.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said.

Her time there showed her the full spectrum of veterinary care, from helping with a cesarean section to deliver a set of twin lambs to observing a cat euthanasia.

She also hopes to job shadow at a veterinary clinic in Lincoln, Nebraska, this summer to bolster her veterinary experiences.

Earlier this year, her team with the Gregory County FFA chapter qualified to go to the state convention in the veterinary science career development event.

When Zeisler isn’t busy with FFA, sports, or helping out on her family’s farm, she can be found working at a local boutique.

Even her favorite clothing stores have a connection to the ag industry. One of her favorites, Wandering Maverick, has a shirt Zeisler said she just has to get. It says, “Close the gap between pasture and plate,” a fitting phrase for a girl who is set on doing just that.

She gets fired up talking about the misconceptions that surround the ag industry. There are many lies and misunderstandings, she said.

“If we didn’t have agriculture, we’d all be dead,” she said. “There wouldn’t be food, no clothes on your back.”

One popular misconception that particularly drives Zeisler crazy is that farmers and ranchers don’t care for their animals.

“I’ve literally held calves, trying to get it to nurse, trying to warm it up. I’ve had them die in my arms and it’s gut wrenching because you couldn’t do anything,” she said.

She reminds people that producers have very limited free time, if any, because so much time is spent caring for the animals and tending the land.

Producers very rarely get vacations and have to go out no matter what the temperature is, she said.

“It’s like, do you think we go out in negative 20 degrees for nothing?” she said.

If there was one thing that she could do, she said it would be to tell people the truth about agriculture: “If I could get them to believe it, I could die happy.”