The 10th annual Dairy Fest in Brookings will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, featuring a dairy tour with a grilled cheese lunch, SDSU ice cream, games and activities for kids.
This year’s tour visits Hammink Dairy, 46914 200th St. north of Bruce, South Dakota.
Visitors can also tour South Dakota State University’s Davis Dairy Plant, which processed milk from the school’s dairy research facility and makes the popular ice cream sold at the on-campus Dairy Bar and many locations around the state.
Dairy plant tours run from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and starting at 10:45 a.m., a free shuttle will run from the Davis Dairy Plant to Hammink Dairy.
Cheeseburger Day
In Milbank, Valley Queen Cheese will host the 32nd annual Cheeseburger Day at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds, get a cheeseburger lunch with chips and milk from Valley Queen and wash it down with a malt from the 4-H Malt Wagon. All sales benefit Milbank FFA, South Dakota Junior Holstein and Grant County 4-H
Ice cream at Hy-Vee
Prairie Farms will be handing out soft serve ice cream at Hy-Vee locations: Windom, Minn., June 8; Marshall, Minn., June 9; Worthington, Minn., June 16. Fairmont, Minn., June 23; Spirit Lake, Iowa, June 30.
Precision Dairy Conference
Producers can learn about the latest technology at the Precision Dairy Conference held in Bloomington, Minnesota, June 20-21 at the Hyatt Regency.
Billed as a “boots-on-the-ground” event to hear from dairy producer panelists on how tech has affected their bottom line. There will be short talks from industry leaders and student researchers on precision dairy topics, and a showcase of startup companies.
This in person event aims to be a neutral space where many technologies come together to be discussed.
Registration is $325 per person or $255 through June 13. Visit precisiondairy.org.
A golf tournament hosted by the Minnesota Milk Producers Association, the Minnesota Milk Cup, takes place at 11 a.m. June 28 at Mount Frontenac Golf Course in Frontenac, Minnesota. Farmers can register for free at mnmilk.org.