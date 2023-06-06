Summer is a busy season for families who show livestock, but love for the hobby – and the people in the industry – makes a grueling schedule of chores and endless hours on the road feel like the best summer vacation.

“We’re able to see different parts of the U.S. and make lifelong friends,” said Wyatt Marshall. “Even after showing against each other, we sit around and talk or play football in the barn.”

Wyatt, 11, and his sister Emery, 9, are the youngest generation at Marshall Sheep Co. Run by parents, Barrett and Kristin Marshall, in Arlington, South Dakota, they have been showing as a family since 2009.

Lately they’re preparing for the National Ramboulliet Show and Sale, which will be less of a road trip this year since it takes place at the state fairgrounds in Huron, June 19-24.

Wyatt attended his first national event at 7 weeks old and he hasn’t missed one since.

He likes to recount the story from one of his first national shows the year it was in Utah. The 2-year-old toddled into the show ring with a jug of milk in one hand and his sippy cup in the other, looking for his parents’ help getting a refill.

He’s since earned his place in the show ring in a more professional capacity, showing sheep of his own and doing quite well.

The national show provides several opportunities for kids to participate, from junior shows to a futurity program that allows them to purchase a lamb to show throughout the year. Exhibitors can show their futurity ewes in a special class of the open show, which is based on a separate point system. There’s even an official cornhole tournament with teams made up of a mix of kids from different states. There’s a golf tournament, a poster contest and a sheep dress up event.

“Everybody can do something,” Barret said.

Barret manages the Prairie Ag Partners agronomy center in Arlington. Kristin is a nutritionist with Purina, serving as the company’s sheep and goat specialist in South Dakota. Both parents work off-farm jobs, so the whole family pitches in to take care of the sheep. Emery is in charge of watering, hay and minerals.

“It’s the little stuff that makes the big difference,” her dad said.

Wyatt is in charge of the buck barn, from cleaning to feeding.

The Marshalls lamb twice a year, from Jan. 1 to mid-February and again in September, right after returning from the State Fair. The fall ewes lamb on grass. The Tri-State Neighbor visited the family between groups of ewes being artificially inseminated for fall lambing.

Barrett is the fourth generation in his family raising sheep. His grandpa started raising registered Rambouillets. Barret is now the president of the American Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association.

“I really like the breed, but I love the people more,” he said. “We’re almost like family.”

With friends all across the country, advice is only a phone call away.

Past president Russell Kott looks forward to his trip from Texas to South Dakota for the national show, mostly because he’ll get to visit with other breeders and see all the different kinds of sheep.

“It’s really interesting to see what everybody thinks is a good sheep,” he said.

They each need to work for conditions in different parts of the country. The arid pastures on Kott’s farm can’t typically support the big, tall, 400-pound rams the Marshalls raise in Arlington.

“I have to run a 140- to 150-pound ewe is the max,” Kott said.

It’s a rebuilding year for his Kott’s Texas flock, so he won’t bring any sheep to Huron. He plans to buy a few.

Drought has devastated pastures around Kott’s central Texas home near Fredericksburg. They were 60% below normal rainfall last year, he said. It was a rough year for a strictly range-fed operation.

“We’re what we grow,” Kott said.

They got by feeding a lot of really “nasty” hay and $460-500 a ton corn. Spirits and grass improved after a 2 ½-inch weekend rain in late May. It was the first sizable rain since last July and August, Kott said.

“This place looks like an oasis,” he said.

”Varmints” are his main problem now. Coyotes have been on the attack, despite government trapping programs and his guard llamas.

Sheep farmers are experiencing other issues in Ohio, according to another past president who will be at the South Dakota show.

Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative outside of Columbus, Ohio, announced its closure in January after 106 years in business.

“It was a pretty big outlet,” said Woody Joslin, who raises sheep near Maplewood, Ohio, about 90 miles from the co-op. “That will change a few things.”

He marketed his wool at Mid-States. For now, he’s using his connections in other states to shuttle his wool to an outlet in Illinois.

Wool prices have tanked. The popularity of synthetic products is partly to blame, Joslin said. Australia, with its prime production, has also been a factor. That country has an oversupply that’s flooded the world market and driven prices down.

While wool prices are down, the lamb market is up.

For the last 10 years, the Marshalls have supplied lamb to the 1481 Grille in Arlington, named for its location at the junction of Highways 14 and 81. There’s big demand, especially during hunting season, for lamb chislic, lamb burger and chops.

“It’s a way to get lamb in front of more people,” Barret said.

Having raised Rambouillet for 35 years, Joslin has downsized from 350 to about 40 head. He’ll bring his best to South Dakota for the sale.

“We take a couple that we feel are pretty good ones and see what happens,” he said.

The show in Huron should be well attended, judging by entries. There were 98 lots entered for the live show and sale, and the junior division is gaining interest. Forty kids will show more than 100 sheep this year, representing six states: Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, South Dakota and Minnesota.

It’s great to see a strong interest from youth, said Robbie Eckhoff, executive secretary of the Rambouillet association.

“If we can get junior kiddos there, it helps continue the growth process,” he said.

The last time the national show was in South Dakota was 2006, when Sturgis hosted.

“We’re happy to have it back in South Dakota again,” Barret Marshall said.

This is the first national show to visit Huron.

“It will be a great group of consigners,” Kristin added. “Really great quality, from top to bottom.”

For those who can’t make it to Huron, an online sale will be held June 6. It’s a carryover from the 2020 COVID summer when the live event was canceled. Sale numbers have been steady, so the association kept the online sale as another option for producers. It’s held a couple weeks ahead of the live event to give sellers a good medium for making connections and transporting their sheep to new owners.

Last year, the top selling ram out of Utah went to a Canadian buyer for $10,250.

“It’s been pretty successful,” said Woody Joslin, a past president of the association.

Joslin was happy to see the number of junior entries up this year. He moonlights as a judge, and he’s noticed that participation is waning in his neighborhood, east of the Mississippi.

It’s another story in Texas. He judged a show in Houston recently and was overwhelmed.

“I’m not sure I wanted any more sheep to judge,” Joslin said.

The tradition holds strong in the Marshall family.

After the national Rambouillet show, the Marshalls will head to Madison, Wisconsin at the end of June for the All American Junior Show. The Kingsbury County Fair and State Fair round out the summer, then the North American Livestock Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, in November is the last show of the year. They had the grand champion there in 2020 and a class winner nearly every year.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Barret said.