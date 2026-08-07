As the incoming extension beef specialist in northwest Iowa, Lauryn Smidt was ready to start meeting with people and learning the ropes of this new-to-her position.
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As the incoming extension beef specialist in northwest Iowa, Lauryn Smidt was ready to start meeting with people and learning the ropes of this new-to-her position.
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