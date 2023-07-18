In a workshop in Emmetsburg, Iowa, historic buildings of a nearby town have come to life in miniature.

This spring, Joe Joyce was toiling away with his woodworking tools to create tiny shingles, turrets and porches on a Victorian-era home that still stands in neighboring Cylinder, Iowa.

The town, population 87, lies about 5 miles due west of Joyce’s workshop. He has created dozens of buildings from the town’s past. The Victorian house is one of the largest and most intricate.

Known as the Telford Estate after its original owner, the house was once split in half so it could be moved into Cylinder from the country. With 39 windows and “so many nooks and crannies,” Joyce said the time it took him to build it was longer than he cared for. He completed his other replicas in a week, but the house took three.

The idea of recreating the buildings of Cylinder, Iowa, was the brainchild of a former mayor, Arnie Heng. The old train depot was in disrepair. Worried that it would soon be torn down, he asked Joyce to make a miniature version.

Using photos in a commemorative book from the town’s centennial as reference, Joyce brought the buildings back to life. He’s built public buildings like the school house and a church, and businesses such as a gas station, restaurant and hotel. The model grain elevator, livery and the L.L. Reid Implement dealership commemorate the old ways of farming.

“It’s amazing the businesses that were in that down,” Joyce said.

The models are made of walnut, cherry and other woods from a grove on Joyce’s farm.

“I’ll never live long enough to use all of that wood,” he said.

All are finished with a natural veneer and resemble old sepia-toned photographs brought to life in three dimensions.

The project spurs a lot of memories for area residents.

“We overlook history in a lot of cases,” said Harry Bormann, who has lived in Cylinder for 49 years and served as mayor for the last four. “When you look at something in 3-D, I think it stands out a whole lot better.”

The buildings were on display for Cylinder’s annual omelet breakfast, a fundraiser for the Fourth of July fireworks. They were a big draw.

“People almost forgot to eat,” Bormann said.

The display moved to the library, but outgrew the space. Now it fills the offices of the Palo Alto County Gaming Development Commission, where pedestrians on Emmetsburg’s main street can see them from the large front windows.

Bormann’s favorite creation is the creamery. It’s a place he never got to see in person, and he’s impressed by its scale.

“I really shows of the way agriculture was at the turn of the century,” he said.

Joyce started his working life as a milk man, but a particularly brutal winter soured him on that industry. Roads were in such rough shape that winter that the ruts caused the milk crates in the back of his truck to tip over while he drove his route. Milk ran out the back of his truck.

He told of his troubles at the body shop in Emmetsburg, and they passed on word that the local grocer was trying to sell. He went to see the owner, first having to convince him he wasn’t there to persuade him to change his milk supplier. He bought the business, which became Joyce’s Foodland in 1970. Joyce eventually ran five stores, all of which he sold in 2000.

He retired and bought farmland at age 62. Twenty years later, he continues to farm with his son. It gives him plenty of time for woodworking.

“It’s helped his winters go by a lot faster,” Bormann said.

Next, Joyce plans to replicate a friend’s historic home. It has a unique design, he said, but he expects it to be a whole lot simpler than the last big house he completed.

“We’re very thankful he’s doing it,” Bormann said.