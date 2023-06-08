This odd-looking tractor was manufactured by the Lion Tractor Co. in Minneapolis. The Lion, first marketed in 1914, was a tricycle wheel arrangement with two large front wheels and one small rear wheel.
All its weight was directly over the drive wheel. The driver sat high up on a seat above the rear wheel. The Lion sold for $566 and later for $795.
D. M. Hartsough was a designer working for the Bull Tractor Co. He designed a machine named the Little Bull, a tricycle wheel design with a large single, drive wheel that ran in the furrow.
The tractor was light, only 1 ½ tons. It was designed as a low-priced efficient machine. However, it had problems, and Hartsough was hired to do a redesign.
Instead of turning the design over to Bull Tractor Co., Hartsough sold the design to Lion Tractor Co. Lion proceeded to manufacture Hartsough’s redesigned tractor and subsequently sued for patent infringements by Bull Tractor Co. The court fined Lion $350. In 1916, Lion won all rights to the patent and the previous two years of manufacturing runs.
Though Lion won the legal battle, the tractor did not catch on and the company disappeared in 1918.
