With a large scale plant in Havre opening this fall and plans for a plant buy-out in Kalispell underway, Montana Farmers Union (MFU) is backing efforts to revive the independent meat processing facilities in the state.

The plant in Havre has been a multi-year effort by MFU to bring jobs and infrastructure to the region, according to MFU President Walter Schweitzer.

“Last month, we got the final sign-off from the USDA to process and sell USDA-approved meat,” Schweitzer said. “We have been processing since February under a custom exempt label, but now we are fully USDA. We also brought on more staff to handle the additional demand.”

The Havre plant is managed by the Montana Premium Processing Co-op (MPPC), where owner members help make decisions about plant operations, as well as having first-call access to the plant’s butcher schedule. There are 60 producer members that rent the facility from MFU that owns the building. MFU invested $780,000 to refurbish an old Schwan’s delivery building in Havre.

The Havre facility has the capacity to harvest 3,000 head of beef a year, but is currently processing 10-15 animals a week. In order to scale up, Schweitzer said the plant is working on not only bringing on new employees, but training them.

“The location of the plant at Havre puts us in one of the spots in Montana with the highest unemployment rate in the state,” Schweitzer said. “So we do have access to more labor, it’s just bringing them online with the training they need.”

Schweitzer said the average wage for workers at the MPPC plant is $25 an hour. The probationary training period for employees can range from 2-4 weeks.

“So far, all of the employees we have brought on and are training are staying and the producers are getting lots of compliments on their products processed at the plant,” Schweitzer said.

Kalispell facility buyout underway

MFU is hoping to replicate their success at the Havre facility in Kalispell, where producers in the area have expressed an interest in forming a cooperative and taking over an existing meat processing facility.

“We had over 100 producers at our last outreach meeting, and on July 31 we will start taking members for the new cooperative,” said Mark Sideris, who is heading up the MFU efforts.

The new cooperative, Glacier Processing Cooperative, is hoping to purchase an existing meat processor, Vandevanter Meats, which has been in business since 1945. The purchase would also include the acquisition of the Montana Jerky Co.

The co-op will likely pursue USDA or Cooperative Interstate Certification (interstate privileges granted by the USDA to plants with less than 25 employees) once the purchase is complete.

“All of the current employees are interested in staying on, including the plant manager, so we will only be having to source bookkeeping and some other services,” Sideris said.

The Kalispell area facility currently processes 1,100 head per year. Sideris said the co-op hopes to double that capacity, as demand for processing in the region is high.

“Right now, there is an 18-month wait time for processing and members of the co-op will have the first opportunity to pick butcher dates,” he said.

Expanding the plant capacity is expected to cost $2.5 to $3 million, but Sideris said the group is working extensively with Mission West Cooperative Development and the Flower Hill Institute on development options.

Co-op members will be able to purchase a capital share in the facility for $7,000, which also gives them one vote in the cooperative. The co-op hopes to have at least 100 members, according to Sideris.

“The co-op model makes us eligible for lending and grant funding and it also spreads out the ownership and risk over the hands of many,” he said.

For more information, visit https://glacierprocessing.com/.