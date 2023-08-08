HARDIN, Mont. – Every farmer has a “boneyard” of old equipment that they plan to use someday, even as potential parts. While most of these collections of old and partially broken down equipment end up being something of a permanent antique display, the use of an old combine header recently helped to save some of the grain harvest on the Uffelman farm.

Scott Uffelman and his crew started their winter wheat harvest the last week of July and when a combine header broke down, Scott blew the dust off a header they had saved for just that occasion.

“We used to lease combines and when we did that, we had to have our own headers,” he explained. “We used to have two laying around, but we sold one. The other one we kept in a shed and we ended up using it this year. When the shaft on the other header broke, we just pulled this one out and greased it and got it running again. Altogether, we only had to stop for a few hours. Without the extra header, it could have been broken down for four days.”

So far, Scott has helped his brother harvest the dryland winter wheat that has been yielding 40 bushels per acre, and they soon plan to start on the winter wheat grown in the valleys and anticipates getting around 70 bushels per acre.

Scott’s harvest crew includes family like his daughter, Abby, who drives the grain “buggy.” In addition to taking loads out of the field, she is also the person who keeps a tally on each load.

“She writes down every cart out of the field so we know what we got,” Scott said. “She keeps that straight for me.”

Scott’s wife, Crystal, makes sure the crew is well fed and brings a dinnertime meal out to the fields in the evenings.

“We have a nice homemade supper for everyone. I know our crew is working their butts off and it’s a nice way to show our appreciation,” he said. “Harvest is definitely a family effort to get it done.”

When Scott finishes up winter wheat harvest, he will begin tilling the same fields to prep them for spring sugarbeet planting. The tilling process includes “ridging” or creating a bed for the sugarbeets in the spring.

“Unless we get really heavy winds in the spring, the ridging usually lasts,” he said. “We have heavier clay soils, so we try not to farm in the spring.”

Agents from the sugarbeet companies have been out in the fields testing sugar content in the last few weeks. According to their readings so far, sugarbeet harvest is scheduled to start around Sept. 5.