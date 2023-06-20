For horse owners in the West, the onset of summer means long days of riding and working, but it can also mean wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters. Being sure there is a plan in place to evacuate horses before an emergency is key to their survival, according to DVM Rebecca (Gimenez) Husted. Husted is the author of “Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue” and provides consulting and training for rescue and law enforcement services.

“When we think about evacuating horses, especially from boarding facilities, the first question is: which horses do we leave behind? It’s sobering, but this is the reality,” Husted said. “Horses that are easy to catch and handle are likely going to be the first ones going into a trailer.”

Horse owners with horses at boarding facilities need to be proactive about preparing for possible emergencies.

“If you are boarding a horse at a barn and you want to be sure your horse gets out, you need to have a plan,” she said. “You have to know that the horses that get priority depend on the person assessing them. In some people’s world, the horses that are the most expensive, in terms of insurance, are the ones that will go first. For other people, the 32-year-old horse they have had since they were a girl and is arthritic and slow, she would go first. So it’s important that everyone knows the plan because it will be a serious litigious issue if three horses are left behind and the barn owners never told anybody.”

Evacuating multiple horses can also be an issue when there are more horses than trailer spots. In this case, owners should consider the options.

“Can trailers be rented in case of a disaster? Or is there someone nearby who can come and get your horses well ahead of time?” Husted related. “I worked with a facility in Florida that used preventative horse transport every time there was a hurricane and loaded the horses up to a facility in north Georgia until the storms were over. It was roughly $1,000 per person per year to do this, but it was really a cheap kind of insurance.”

Identification and leaving horses

If moving a horse is not possible, horse owners should consider what kind of permanent identification they have on their horse. Various sites online explain types of temporary ID, including using permanent marker (black or silver) to write the owner’s phone number on the horse’s hoof.

“Things that also seem to work well include permanent marker on a leg band, a neck band with a safety release, or a tag braided and taped into the mane or tail. They are quick to add and can be left on safely for longer times,” Husted said. “We prefer an address, name, and phone number on the tag, if possible.”

Temporary ID may need to be used in an emergency, but Husted strongly advocates permanent ID.

“You can use temporary ID, but it needs to be backed up with a permanent ID like a microchip. That is the only way to truly document the animal ownership and help it find its way home, and the microchip needs to be registered,” she said.

Most horse owners consider temporary ID if they find they have to evacuate and leave the horse behind. Some owners open the gates and turn their horses out, hoping they can escape the disaster, but Husted does not recommend this.

“A lot of people won’t like me saying this, but have you ever turned your horse out and hope he survives in an urban environment? If you only have minutes, it’s more about your family than your horses, but if you let them loose, they can get stuck in a fence line, hit by vehicles, or run into some kind of entrapment.”

An alternative may be putting the horses in an arena with a non-flammable footing, like sand. The horses may survive, but they will need medical care.

“Even if the horses aren’t burnt, they will have sustained high heat and toxic smoke and will need to be checked out by a vet,” Husted said.

Most of all, horse owners should aim for prevention.

“There is no such thing as premature evacuation,” she said. “It is not fair to your animal or the people who are responding if you haven’t removed your animals. We prefer that the owner do the right thing – plan for evacuation first.”