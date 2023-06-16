If ranching in America is going to continue for future generations, women will need to have a seat at the table, and that seat has to be a business seat, according to rancher and entrepreneur Karoline Rose.

Rose, who was raised on a ranch near Three Forks, Mont., is the founder of “She’s a Hand” Ranch Camp, which had its first group of students graduate in late May. The camp was designed to give women hands-on access to the business side of ranching including basic vet work, working and handling cattle. While women are sometimes exposed to this part of ranching, they are often discouraged from jobs like branding, lancing infections, or preg-checking cattle.

“Every other dad/husband or brother on a ranch will discourage a women from doing some of the basic work on a ranch because they think the women will get hurt or because they don’t want to take the time to show them,” Rose said. “As a woman in this industry, I’ve asked myself, ‘What is my secret sauce?’ It’s that I am softer, gentler, and more creative than the men on the ranch, but sometimes those are the traits that push women away from the business table.”

Rose said she wanted to create a low-stress, all-female environment where women could learn basic ranch work skills so they could feel more included and confident in their operations.

The first class had five students and Rose’s next camp in July has a nearly full roster of 15.

“Some of the women who are coming to the camps are from generational ranches, some married in and some have bought cattle mid-life and are figuring it out,” Rose said. “The women who came just wanted the chance to increase their confidence and try things they didn’t feel they had the opportunity to do at home.”

The four-day camps offer students a chance to increase their knowledge of the industry, while learning practical skills. Daily curriculum includes learning how to use equipment like syringes, taggers, branding irons and squeeze chutes, along with tours of a backgrounding lot and a visit to a local embryologist. The all-inclusive camps run $5,000 per student.

Along with increasing confidence, Rose said the camp can also give women an advantage from the specific skills they learn there.

“These women go from practicing injections on oranges to knowing how to vein cattle,” she said. “This is something that may need to be done on a ranch and now these women can raise their hand and say, ‘I can do that.’”

The reason for having a women-only camp instead of a co-ed camp is in order to preserve a sense of safety and community for learning.

“We wanted women to be able to come and be vulnerable and willing to try new things,” Rose said. “It seemed like a lot of the women tried something and then said, ‘My dad would have gotten after me.”

Rose said women are often discouraged from certain tasks, like driving a tractor, because there is a fear they will be hurt.

“This is a place where you can practice without the pressure of time or a lot of those things that keep women from stepping up,” she said.

Many of the attendees said they would like to have a “class reunion” so they could bring their spouse or family and use their skills as a team.

“It is so important that women can feel confident in what they are doing and know how to do it the right way,” Rose said.

In addition to the “She’s a Hand” Ranch Camp, Rose is also the founder of Cattleman U, an online educational company that offers trainings and resources for ranchers. The website currently features an online video series, “Profit Finder” and a membership option for ranch women on business topics.

“When my brother returned to the ranch to work, he lost the time and opportunity to continue his education. Chores, kids, and management responsibilities prevented him from going to conferences or even local cattlemen’s meetings. At a time when he needed support and education to do his job well, he didn’t have either one,” Rose explained. “That’s why I created Cattleman U.”

With a full “She’s a Hand” Ranch Camp coming up in July and a waitlist for 2024, Rose said she feels these kind of educational opportunities are needed.

“We need to be sure we are training the next generation,” she said. “If you want to be part of ag and feeding the world, we need you.”

For more information, visit cattlemanulive.com.