A proposal in the 2023 Farm Bill that would modify how commodity checkoff dollars are spent is receiving mixed feedback from cattlemen’s groups in Montana and nationwide.

The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act (S.557 and H.R.1249) would prevent groups that receive checkoff dollars from participating in lobbying activities. For cattlemen in Montana, this means the $1 per head fee could not be used by receiving groups to influence legislative bills at the state or national level.

Gilles Stockton, president of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association, said the bill is needed because it would allow for “long-needed accountability and transparency.”

“For many producers, concerns date back to 1996 when the National Cattlemen’s Association (NCA) absorbed the Federation of Beef Councils. The Federation consists of the state level beef boards, which collect and administrate the beef tax in their respective states,” Stockton related. “What happened in 1996 is that the NCA, a private beef industry association, absorbed the quasi-governmental federation of tax collectors to become the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). In this move, the main contractor for the beef tax became the tax collector and the decider of who gets the money.”

According to Stockton, this system has allowed for misuse of funds by NCBA.

“A 2010 partial audit found numerous irregularities, requiring the primary checkoff contractor, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, to return over $200,000 to the government,” he said. “These irregularities included improper payment for expenses, including spousal travel, golf tournaments, and prohibited lobbying activity.”

A national cattlemen’s organization based in Billings, the Ranchers and Cattlemen’s Action Legal Fund (R-CALF), also supports the OFF Act, noting the bill would not end the checkoff program as some claim.

“The OFF Act won’t end any checkoff program. Though it will put an end to the practices of using checkoff tax monies to pay for lobbying, promoting the self-interests of employees, and running down other products,” R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard said. “It will also put an end to the lack of transparency in checkoff program budgets and expenditures. This will ensure that the tax dollars collected from the approximately $1 billion dollars that has been collected from producers since the program’s inception would be subject to compliance audits. That’s not too much to ask.”

In Montana, a mandatory $1 per head fee is assessed for the beef promotion/checkoff program. Fifty cents of the dollar goes to the Montana Beef Council and the other 50 cents goes to the national program and is awarded to a contractor, normally the NCBA. Funds collected in Montana equaled just under $1 million in 2023.

However, not all agriculture groups support the proposed reform.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) called the legislation “nothing more than another attempt to allow activists to dictate to producers.”

“For every dollar paid into the Checkoff program, $11.91 is returned in producer profit, and between 2014-18, total domestic beef demand increased by 12.8 billion pounds,” said NCBA president and South Dakota cattleman Todd Wilkinson. “Any legislation that would hurt beef promotion efforts is tantamount to taking money directly out of cattle producers’ pockets.”

Wilkinson said NCBA has concerns about two of the bill’s sponsors, Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

“Sens. Booker and Warren have long been supported by animal rights groups, and this collective group of bill sponsors has worked long and hard to dismantle our industry’s only self-funded promotion and education effort,” the organization said.

The NCBA Montana state affiliate, the Montana Stockgrowers Association, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The 2023 Farm Bill is currently under discussion in Congress and hopes to be finalized by the end of the year.