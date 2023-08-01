CONRAD, Mont. – Montana Seeds has developed a strain of Remont sainfoin called Rocky Mountain Remont (RMR), which has been naturally selected for more than 40 years along the east slope of the Rockies.

“Remont sainfoin seed is in high demand, and those that sell it for hay can sell it at a premium,” said Jennifer Schlepp, who owns Montana Seeds with her husband, Rollie.

Rollie was out in the hay fields in July, cutting the pink and green forage, along with other hay.

“We enjoy growing the Remont sainfoin and other sainfoin that we sell. It is good for the soil, as well as good for cattle. Sainfoin, as a non-bloat legume, fixes its own nitrogen, so we don’t add any fertilizers to our sainfoin fields,” she said.

Sainfoin is a perennial legume that is naturally weevil-resistant, and bees working on a sainfoin stand will make “amazing honey.”

Montana Seeds was started by Jennifer’s parents, Don and Kay Keil.

“When they graduated from MSU, my parents hand-planted a small package of Remont sainfoin, which was a newly-developed MSU variety of sainfoin,” Jennifer said. “The small plot seeded in the shelter belt led to bigger plots, to small fields, and onto much larger fields.”

Later, Don developed a large crop of Remont sainfoin near East Glacier, Mont. It had an elevation around 6,000 feet and received average to low moisture. He developed the sainfoin through hand harvesting and natural selection.

Don marketed that seed that was grown high on the side of East Glacier as RMR, finding producers really liked it for forage for their cattle.

“Cattle will not bloat on sainfoin. That’s what makes it more versatile than alfalfa. You can hay it and then graze it if you wish,” she said. “The tonnage is similar to alfalfa, but the benefit of sainfoin is the better palatability of the stems so cattle will eat it all instead of just picking through and eating the leaves and leaving the stem.”

Later, Don and Kay handed down the business to their daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Rollie Schlepp. They operate the business with their daughter and son-in-law, Kylee and Kyle Bakker, and sell RMR sainfoin, as well as Delaney and Shoshone sainfoin.

“In addition to running Montana Seeds, we have a cow/calf operation. While most of our sainfoin goes for seed production, we do bale some of it for our own use,” Jennifer said.

In addition to selling sainfoin, Montana Seeds has been contacted by research companies to pelletize pure sainfoin hay for high-performance horse supplementation.

“Another research group wants to use our sainfoin seed as a protein source for food,” she said.

The Schlepps are considering the offers.

Facts about sainfoin, according to Montana Seeds:

• Using sainfoin as a hay and forage crop works well due to its longevity, tolerance of root-knot nematode, use as a bloat-free forage and drought tolerance. Because is bloat-free, producers can hay it or graze it.

• Sainfoin has a higher sugar content, so cattle prefer it over other forages.

• The tonnage is similar to alfalfa, but the benefit of sainfoin is the better palatability of the stems so cattle will eat the entire plant.

• Sainfoin has been demonstrated by Montana State University to grow well in Montana. MSU researchers found sainfoin had a deep root system, which gave it good drought resistance, making it ideal for dryland production and in areas too dry for clover and alfalfa.

• Cattle will eat and digest the whole plant because of the condensed tannins.

• Producers who have an older field of sainfoin and want to put in new seed do not need to take out the old stand.

“There is no need to rip it out. If you want to add new seed, you can drill it right into an old stand,” Jennifer concluded.