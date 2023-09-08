Kerry Clark serves as director of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources International Programs. The program works to connect CAFNR faculty, staff and students with the global ag community. This involves international research efforts and collaborations between the university and international partners.

Clark has international experience, having spent time in Africa working at the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Soybean Innovation Lab.

MFT: What does CAFNR International Programs do, and what is your role?

CLARK: The CAFNR International Programs office works to empower CAFNR faculty, staff and students to engage globally. We do this by fostering international research, education and Extension collaborations that create connections between Missouri and the world. We provide support services including grant writing, budgeting and networking that facilitate faculty/scholarly collaborations and exchanges. We also bring global partners to Missouri to learn and collaborate. This is often done through USDA Foreign Agriculture Service programs that support short-term exchanges and learning, including the Cochran Fellowship Program, the Norman E. Borlaug Fellowship and the Scientific Exchange Program.

We spearhead collaborative education and training programs with communities around the world. Our office currently runs the USDA FAS International Agriculture Internship Program for U.S. graduate students interested in careers in the agricultural foreign service. We also administer the USDA International Agricultural Education Fellowship Program in Puebla, Mexico. This program works to promote agriculture and leadership among students and their community and to increase cultural competency of U.S. Extension staff for working with diverse audiences.

For many years, our office has provided programming for USDA FAS initiatives in Africa that help build regulatory compliance with international food safety laws.

We work with CAFNR faculty, staff, and students to engage with partners around the world on global issues and challenges. CIP provides small seed grants for international research and education for CAFNR. Some of these have included collaborations on developing crops for drought resistance, development of foods fortified with protein from Missouri invasive carp fish powder, developing a framework for water governance in the face of climate change, understanding and managing the global nitrogen cycle, improving the quality of cryopreserved bovine embryos, developing sustainable forest practices for the protection of aquatic ecosystems, and using soil microbial community divergence as a diagnostic tool for early warning of climate change.

The CAFNR International Programs office consists of a small team of people dedicated to MU’s global engagement. I am the program director and Lindsey Saunders is associate director. I have extensive experience working in Africa with the USAID Soybean Innovation Lab and Lindsey worked for many years in South America.

MFT: What do these partnerships look like? How do they come about?

CLARK: Many international partnerships are facilitated through funding programs with the USDA FAS and the U.S. Agency for International Development. In some partnerships, researchers work in collaboration, but both are working in their home countries. Combining data from diverse areas can tell a more complete story than from what we may learn in the U.S. alone. Some partnerships involve travel of one or more researchers to the collaborator’s site. This can greatly improve understanding of complex problems and potential solutions and helps build strong relationships and trust.

CAFNR Extension has been working in partnership with an NGO in a USAID Farmer-to-Farmer program, where Extension professionals spend two weeks in a developing country helping to solve a specific problem. Some of these have included teaching drip irrigation, soil improvement, hydroponics and vegetable production. These international partnerships can take on just about any possible form, but all have the common goal of solving worldwide problems and providing better opportunities and solutions for farmers across the globe.

MFT: How do students and researchers here benefit from these international relationships, and how do the international partners benefit as well?

CLARK: Our students, staff and faculty benefit from international relationships by gaining a broader view of agricultural issues in diverse systems. We learn how other people do things, solve problems, and bring added benefits via agriculture. We also get the benefits from helping others, and some U.S. researchers feel that their most personally satisfying work occurs overseas, where even very small changes can make huge impacts in food security and prosperity. International partners can get much-needed access to better equipment, new research methods and new ideas. Collaboration nearly always fuels ideas and impacts that are greater than working alone.

MFT: How does it help support farmers and the broader ag industry for CAFNR to have these international programs?

CLARK: Many advancements made through collaborative global research benefit Missouri’s producers and the U.S. agricultural and industrial sectors in both direct and indirect ways. For example, an evaluation of plant pests in Africa has identified new soybean diseases and forewarned U.S. soybean researchers to develop combatant strategies. Our efforts at incorporating soybean into African diets and in animal feeding operations increases demand for soybean. Because this demand is unlikely to be met solely through domestic production, U.S. soybean exports to Africa have increased room for market growth.