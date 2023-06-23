While precision ag continues its march into every corner of the ag equipment universe, one product category leads the way — sprayers.
Innovations such as selective spray systems are revolutionizing herbicide application and delivering major chem savings and fast payback for producers and custom applicators looking to boost their bottom line.
One of the earliest companies to offer this technology was Trimble with their WeedSeeker spot-spray system. Just a few years ago, the company upgraded the original system with WeedSeeker 2 — a next-generation targeted spray technology that provides growers with up to 90% savings in input costs when treating herbicide-resistant weeds.
By sensing individual weeds in the field and targeting them with a localized shot of herbicide, producers and custom applicators can greatly reduce their usage of herbicide — especially useful when fighting herbicide-resistant weeds.
Spot-spray systems let you target resistant weeds individually and knock out these troublesome weeds with far less chemical and with significant cost savings. Plus, with less chemical applied, it’s friendlier for the environment.
After a quick calibration upon powering on, WeedSeeker 2 automatically adjusts on the go to changing temperatures, ambient light and shifting backgrounds like soil or residue to deliver consistent accuracy.
Smart sensors also know the speed and their position on the sprayer boom. That means they won’t spray sections of the field that have already been covered and will automatically adjust spray timing when making a turn to ensure no weeds are missed.
The WeedSeeker 2 system also logs every weed sprayed, so users can see in real time where there are problem areas and review detailed maps before the next application.
While WeedSeeker 2 works with Trimble displays and auto-guidance, the system can be used with any ISOBUS-compatible display with universal terminal capability. A universal mount makes installation a snap without need for custom mounting brackets.
In addition, the WeedSeeker 2’s upgraded processing power allows sprayer operating speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.
John Deere has also been at the forefront of targeted spray technology with its See & Spray systems. First introduced in 2021, See & Spray Select could help growers reduce their non- residual, pre-emerge herbicide use by 77% by targeting and spraying weeds only on fallow ground. It also let growers and custom applicators apply more expensive and complex tank mixes to manage herbicide-resistant weeds.
Last year, John Deere upgraded its original system with See & Spray Ultimate, a factory-installed system available for 2023 model year John Deere 410R, 412R and 612R sprayers.
And just this spring, John Deere has introduced the See & Spray Premium performance upgrade kit for John Deere self-propelled sprayers.
With See & Spray Premium, producers gain access to advanced See & Spray technology that targets herbicide-resistant weeds in corn, cotton, soybeans and fallow fields. In addition, they can still use their sprayer all season long to make broadcast applications.
Unlike the See & Spray Ultimate, which was dual-product capable, the See & Spray Premium uses a single tank system that simplifies tendering for the operator.
The new system also offers greater boom stability provided by BoomTrac Pro 2.0 which stabilizes the sprayer boom as cameras mounted to the boom capture clear images of the field. Within milliseconds, a machine learning model uses multiple images captured by the cameras to differentiate weed from crop. Once a weed is detected, a command is sent to the ExactApply nozzle to spray it.
Currently, See & Spray Premium is offered for model year 2018 and newer John Deere sprayers and requires the machine to have a factory-installed ExactApply system or ExactApply Performance Upgrade Kit with 15- or 20-inch spacing and a 120-foot steel boom.
Raven Industries also offers camera-assisted steering for sprayers that eases much of the stress and strain of sprayer operation. The Raven VSN Visual Guidance System features an advanced camera and radar that work as an “extra set of eyes” that see and steer around crop — allowing operators to focus on other aspects of the application. The system lets operators spray faster (up to 20 mph).
Other sprayer manufacturers are also working to get into the selective application game. CNH Industrial recently announced an agreement with One Smart Spray — a joint venture between Bosch and BASF — which would integrate One Smart Spray’s targeted application systems with Case IH and New Holland machines.
AGCO has also been working with Bosch/BASF and plans to have a targeted spraying solution available for its Fendt Rogator machines sometime in 2024, according to a statement.
