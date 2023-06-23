Normally at this time of year producers are thinking about how they can get the most out of their second and third hay cuttings and maximize forage growth during the hot summer months. But this year many producers are facing drought, and hay crops have already been significantly reduced.

“Fifty percent or less,” University of Missouri Extension agronomist Terry Halleran says of the hay yields and pasture growth in his area.

He is based in Hickory County, one of many Midwestern counties dealing with worsening drought conditions. Normally, fertilizer can help, but he says the forage didn’t get enough moisture to take advantage of fertilizer.

“It’s just not there,” Halleran says. “The fertilizer didn’t help us a lot.”

He says many pastures and hay ground were overgrazed last year due to dry conditions, which further hurt growth this spring. He said many producers didn’t have a choice but to overgraze last year.

“They grazed fields into the ground,” Halleran says. “They did so much damage to the forage that it just couldn’t (grow much) this spring. People didn’t have a choice.”

As a result, hay is difficult to buy and expensive if available, and Halleran says many producers in his area have sold off cattle.

“At that price of hay, they just can’t make those calves pay,” he says.

The one silver lining is producers can get decent prices for older cows they sell off.

“Markets are strong on cull cows,” Halleran says.

Boosting forage growth and getting some decent second and third hay cuttings is reliant on getting rainfall, he says.

“We’ve got to have consistent rain,” Halleran says. “And we’re two weeks from July and August, and we’re not really known to have a lot of rain in July and August.”

He says fertilizer at this point would not help cool-season grasses, although producers could add some later to boost fall growth, provided drought conditions improve.

“It’ll make another run in the fall,” he says. “You can put your fertilizer on mid-August.”

Halleran says his area is mostly cool-season grasses, although efforts continue by producers and Extension and USDA personnel to get more use out of warm-season grasses, including native warm-season grasses.

“We’re predominantly cool season, although there’s been a serious push in recent years to get people to convert some of that to warm-season grasses,” Halleran says.

He says a good goal is getting forages to 20% warm-season grasses to help get through the summer months and boost later hay cuttings long term, although in the short term producers are trying to get through the drought with limited options.

MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts says converting to native warm-season grasses and novel-endophyte fescue can help producers get the most out of forages in the summer months. In the short term, in addition to culling cattle, they can look to emergency supplemental feed options.

“Producers can drill emergency forages such as sorghum and Sudangrass or pearl millet into existing pastures when it rains,” he says. “These summer annuals perform well in high temperatures and provide quick forage for grazing, chopping or baling.”