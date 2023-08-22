Elaina calls this her go-to recipe for chocolate cake.
For the cupcakes:
2 sticks salted butter
4 T. unsweetened cocoa powder
1 C. boiling water
2 C. all-purpose flour
2 C. sugar
¼ tsp. kosher salt
2 large eggs
½ C. buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
For the frosting:
3 sticks salted butter, softened
6 C. confectioners’ sugar
1 T. vanilla extract
½ tsp. coffee extract
3 T. instant espresso powder
3 to 4 T. milk
Sprinkles and chocolate-covered coffee beans, for topping
Make the cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two 12-cup muffin pans with paper liners.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat and stir in the cocoa powder. Pour in the boiling water and stir to combine. Let boil for 15 seconds, then remove from the heat and set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar and salt; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, vanilla and baking soda.
Pour the cocoa mixture over the flour mixture and stir until halfway combined, then pour in the egg mixture and stir until the batter comes together.
Fill the muffin cups two-thirds full (a scant ¼ C. per cupcake) and bake until a toothpick inserted into the corners comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pans for about 5 minutes, then remove to a rack and let cool completely before decorating.
Make the frosting: Beat the butter in a bowl with a mixer on medium speed until creamy.
Reduce the speed to low and add the confectioners’ sugar in two batches, beating until combined. Add the vanilla and coffee extracts, increase the speed to high and beat until creamy, 30 seconds.
Dissolve the espresso powder in 3 tablespoons milk in a small bowl and add it to the frosting; beat until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.
Beat in the last tablespoon of milk if it seems too stiff. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a medium star tip.
Pipe the frosting onto the cupcakes. Top with sprinkles and chocolate-covered coffee beans.