May is Beef Month, bringing celebrations of the industry and the producers who raise beef. Their product is popular with consumers for a variety of reasons.

Alex Reitz is a chef and recipe developer for the beef checkoff-funded “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” program. He says there are a number of reasons for beef’s popularity.

“Beef is delicious, easy to prepare and a great fit for any lifestyle,” he says. “It is extremely versatile, and with so many cuts and different cooking methods there’s an option for every taste and every price point.”

Reitz says for many people, a simple burger is their favorite way to consume beef.

“Burgers are especially popular because there are so many ways to cook and top them to your liking, and ground beef is on the more affordable end,” he says.

He says people have a variety of options and preferences when it comes to consuming their burgers.

“A lot of times people go straight a traditional cheeseburger, but the options are endless,” Reitz says. “I like to add onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms and avocado, just to name a few, and as a bonus, the fruits and vegetables add even more nutrients to the plate for a well-rounded and great-tasting meal.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association commissioned a recent report to examine consumer preferences and plans, and it showed 20% of consumers are planning on increasing purchases of lower-priced items, such as ground beef.

Sydney Thummel, executive director of the Missouri Beef Industry Council, says beef works in a variety of situations.

“Beef is a highly versatile product,” she says. “While many think of it in time of celebration, and we are glad they do, it is also perfect for quick, nutritious recipes for the on-the-go and fast-paced world we live in. … This means that consumers are able to eat beef, obtain vital nutritional value, and still get on with their busy day.