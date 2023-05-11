1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 1/2 tsp. steak seasoning blend
4 hamburger buns, split
4 slices cheese
4 lettuce leaves
4 tomato slices
Toppings:
Ketchup, mustard, onion slices, pickle slices (optional)
Combine ground beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
Cook's tip: To prepare on stove top, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.
Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired.