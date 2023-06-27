People are also reading…
Almost all of the wheat has been harvested, and the test weights and the quality of the wheat have been very good, with low vomitoxin levels. We also have some corn that is tasseling. This is a good thing, but we will need a well-timed rain to fill the cobs to get the max yields. There is also later-planted corn that has been stunted by lack of rain. This later-planted corn unfortunately may not make it to tassel or fill out. Soybeans in my area are really struggling for a rain. This heat and lack of rain has me questioning how many farmers are going to plant double-crop beans. Cattle producers are drilling a lot of sorghum sudan grass to help make up for the below-average yields of pasture and hay.