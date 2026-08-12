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A warm week was once again blessed with the gift of moisture. Most in the area received at least an inch and up to 2 inches. The majority of the corn crop is made. It looks to be a stellar year come harvest time, for most. Soybeans are on the shorter side of normal, but they continue to stack and fill pods. This late moisture just adds to their potential. Double-crop soybeans are growing fast with many blooms. Small pod clusters are already setting, so it won't be long. Pastures are very green, and grazing remains lush. Hot start to the next week, with a chance of rain midweek.