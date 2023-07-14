The 2023 National Rambouillet Show and Sale and National Junior Show brought consigners from multiple state to Huron, South Dakota, June 22-24.
Auctioneer Casey Humble of Mud Butte, South Dakota, got the sale rolling with the top selling ram, Lot 44, a horned yearling ram consigned by Chapman Rambouillets of Bison, South Dakota. The same ram was named the 2023 National Champion Ram in the National Show judged by Dr. Travis Hoffman of Fargo, North Dakota.
When the gavel dropped, the ram sold at $4,800 to The Grotegut Family of Texas.
The 2023 Reserve National Champion Ram was also a South Dakota ram, an early fall ram lamb consigned by Marshall Sheep Company of Arlington, and he went east to O’Banion Farms of Ohio at $1,900.
Other top rams were Chapman Rambouillets Lot 43 going to Chance Porsborg of North Dakota at $2,400, while another Marshall ram went to O’Banion Farms for $2,000. Dew Drop Farms of Minnesota sold lot 78 to Regehr Sheep of South Dakota for $2,400 while Benz Rambouillet of Kansas sent lot 10 to Kentucky to Mike and Dianne Hellwig for $3,500.
Dew Drop Farms Lot 79, an early fall ram lamb found a new home in North Carolina, as Vivian Stephenson pickup up that ram at $2,200, while Chapman Rambouillets sent a January ram lamb to Minnesota to G String Ranch for $1,800. One February ram lamb was consigned by Red Barn Family Farm of Minnesota, and he went south to Texas to Sadie and Addie Buffe at $1,000.
In the female portion of the sale, the 2023 National Champion Ewe was Lot 81 a yearling ewe consigned by Dew Drop Farms of Minnesota. She went east to Vivian Stephenson in North Carolina at $3,500. A North Dakota yearling ewe consigned by Lynn Frey was named Reserve National Champion, and she was purchased at $2,400 by Moriah Geiser of Minnesota.
A nice consignment of yearling ewes averaged $923 while three pairs of yearling ewes averaged $1,290 per pair.
In the ewe lamb portion of the sale, Lot 13F consigned by Benz Rambouillet of Kansas went to the Grotegut Family of Texas at $1,600 while Wyatt Leib picked up a Joslin Family Ewe of Ohio at $900. Cade Parker of Texas picked up the top January ewe lamb at $1,725 from Chapman while the Grotegut Family secured a Chapman Rambouillet ewe at $1,700. Allison Shipp of Missouri purchased a Borcher Sheep Company ewe out of Wyoming at $1,100 while also finding a Joslin Family ewe for $1,000. The January ewe lambs had a very nice average of $1,015 per head.
The top February Ewe Lamb was consigned by Borcher and she went to Sadie and Addie Buffe of Texas at $1,000. Three pairs of ewe lambs went to three separate buyers, with the Grotegut Family picking up the top pair at $2,600 per pair.
Overall, 78 total head sold for an average of $1,019 per head with registered buyers from 16 states and Mexico.
Prior to the 2023 National Show and Sale, the 2023 National Junior Rambouillet Show was held with 42 junior exhibitors representing six states. Wyatt Leib of Oklahoma had a yearling ram named National Junior Champion Ram while Kasandra Knutson of South Dakota had her second place yearling ram named reserve.
In the ewe division, Avery Walton of Texas took the champion spot while August Anderson of South Dakota claimed reserve.
Along with the National Junior Show, the youth competed in a sheep dress up contest, a poster contest as well as a cornhole tournament. For the adults, the annual Sheepherders Classic Golf Competition was held with a group from North Dakota taking the top spot in a putt off for the championship.
New this year was a Salsa Contest, with Weier Farm of South Dakota taking the top spot. The 2023 National Fleece Show had Chapman Rambouillets with the Champion Ram Fleece with Estelle Cook, Cook Sisters Rambouillets winning the Champion Ewe Fleece.
At the annual meeting, Darin Bauck of Minnesota was named new American Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association President of the Board of Directors while Stephen Munz of Texas was elected as vice president. Russell Rossiter of California was named to fill Munz’ board role he vacated.
During the award presentations and annual junior fundraiser auction, $9,000 was raised for the Burk and Bernie Lattimore Scholarship Program. For 2023, Allison Shipp of Missouri and Moriah Geiser of Minnesota were named as scholarship recipients.
Topping off the annual banquet was the presentation of the ARSBA Legacy Award to Estelle Cook of Glad Valley, South Dakota for her many years as a top producer and advocate for the Rambouillet breed.
A complete set of results may be found on the ARSBA website at: www.rambouilletsheep.org. The 2024 National Rambouillet events will be held in Stephenville, Texas in June 2024.