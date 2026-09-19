We are coming up on my birthday shortly. I will not tell you when it is or how many years I will celebrate. Quite frankly, it does not matter anymore. It is not a milestone, and there is no economic benefit to this age. At this point my birthday is just another day. At least that is what I am telling myself. The truth is something different.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.