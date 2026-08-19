It is funny how you lose the sense of time at certain points in your life. I was well aware that we were in the middle of August, but I had not thought about starting school. Afterall, it has been several years since that was an important date in our house. You just lose track of times that used to be so important.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.