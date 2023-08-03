Just as the home canning season gets into full swing, we have yet another issue to rival the jar lid shortage experienced during the recent pandemic. This time it’s a lowered acidity in the vinegar being stocked at some stores.
Long-time home canners know vinegar for canning needs to have at least 5% acidity to assure food safety. However, some stores are now carrying vinegar with just 4% acidity, which isn’t high enough to inhibit the growth of microorganisms in food.
This development is especially disturbing given the number of novice canners that have come on the scene since the pandemic allowed people to again experience the joys of gardening and home food preservation. These newbies may not have had any canning classes or an experienced canner to guide them through the basic food safety steps. Four percent vinegar is putting them and their families at risk of grave illness.
Extension educators in Douglas and Sarpy counties were the first to raise the alert this past week, and as an avid canner myself I felt it important to spread the word as well.
In an article published by the Omaha World-Herald last Sunday, Nancy Urbanec, associate Extension assistant at the Nebraska Extension office in Douglas-Sarpy counties noted, “You need to be reading the label and paying attention to what is on the label.”
She added she’s not sure why acidic rates have changed, other than it might be a money-saving move. Less acidity means more water, making the vinegar cheaper to produce.
While lower acid vinegar might be fine for use as a salad dressing or use in a window-cleaning solution, low acid vegetables such as cucumbers, beets, carrots and other relishes need 5% acidity.
If you’ve already canned pickles or other relishes with 4% vinegar you have no other option but to throw them out, note Extension educators. The only exception is if you’ve canned those items within the last 12-24 hours and had room to store them in the refrigerator. After 24 hours the risk of harmful microorganism growth is one, I would not be willing to take.
Home canners who aren’t able to find 5% vinegar on their local grocery store shelves need to speak with the manager to make sure they carry it – for safety’s sake.
Another reason to be sure vinegar is at 5% acidity is when canning tomatoes. Acidity can be reduced by using tomatoes with decay or damage caused by bruises, cracks, blossom end rot or insects.
Tomatoes grown in the shade, ripened in shorter daylight hours or ripened off the vine are also lower in acidity. So are tomatoes attached to dead vines at harvest.
To balance the pH, Colorado State Extension recommends adding acid directly to jars before filling with product. For quarts the recommended options are adding 2 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice, ½ teaspoon of citric acid or four tablespoons’ 5 percent vinegar. To offset the sour flavor up to one teaspoon of sugar per pint may be added.
So, here’s to a safer canning season and if you find the lower acid vinegar in your store, have a heart-to-heart with the manager and let them know that for the safety of all their vinegar customers they order only from companies producing vinegar with 5% acidity.