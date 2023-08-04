Jessie Cherry has taken her Nebraska roots to great heights.

After growing up in Nebraska and earning three college degrees in New York City, she has landed in Alaska as NOAA’s climate specialist there.

Cherry has embraced the Alaskan lifestyle, but she keeps memories close to her heart of growing up near Lincoln and her family’s Nebraska farm.

Cherry is the regional climate services director for Alaska with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) National Centers for Environmental Information in Anchorage. In her role, she’s published research on how increasing runoff and soil moisture leads to increasing evapotranspiration and changes in clouds. Her work has covered numerous topics about Arctic and Sub-arctic climate and hydrology – especially snow measurement and instrumentation for measuring snow, from on the ground to airborne and satellite.

Her latest work is closer to the policy and economic side of the climate data world, she said.

“I've also had the tremendous opportunity to travel internationally and work on foreign ships in Arctic waters, all for which I am grateful,” Cherry said.

Her family’s farmland is in Lancaster County, Nebraska. Her paternal grandfather purchased it in the early 1960s, and Cherry has precious memories of being very close to him. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, her grandfather was a crop inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then later pursued a career in medicine.

“I think his appreciation for land and the prairie ecosystems imprinted on me at a young age and influenced my decision to pursue a career in geoscience,” Cherry said.

A fifth-generation Nebraskan, Cherry lived in the Cornhusker state for 14 years (so far, she emphasized). Her parents still have furniture that came in the covered wagon during the homesteading period.

Most of her family settled in southeastern Nebraska, but her great-grandfather was a surgeon at Fort Robinson. Previously, her dad worked in the Sandhills.

After graduating from high school in Lincoln, Cherry moved to New York City and earned a bachelor degree, a master’s and her PhD at Columbia University. She studied economics and environmental science, then oceanography and climate physics.

“I was very fortunate to have that opportunity,” she said.

Her journey to New York was following in her grandparents’ footsteps. Her grandfather made his switch from agronomy to medicine there just after the Dust Bowl. His medical degree comes from Columbia, too. He was conscripted into the Navy for World War II and sent back to Nebraska to work at the Veterans Administration hospital.

Cherry reminisces about New York City being “a fun, exciting place” during her time in school. But after experiencing 9/11 there, she was ready for something totally different when she finished her PhD, she said.

“The University of Alaska-Fairbanks offered me a post-doc in super-computing and hydrology, so I packed my boxes and got on a plane,” Cherry said.

Her interest in Alaska and the Arctic dates back to her high school days when she took a school trip to Russia and Scandinavia.

A Fairbanks cabin without running water was her first Alaska home, but being steadfast, she fully embraced the Alaska experience. After 12 years in Fairbanks, she moved to Anchorage six years ago, calling it, “a bigger and warmer coastal city, with a more diverse economy.”

Flying planes in Alaska is also a passion of hers. She flies mostly single engine Cessnas, seaplanes and wheeled planes. She also has multi-engine and tail-dragger ratings, plus instrument and commercial certificates.

“I started this for fun, then quickly turned it into a science platform and a way to do research,” Cherry said.

Her numerous airborne science missions range from mapping with photographs or infrared sensors to meteorology and air chemistry.

This experience was pivotal in Cherry being selected a Top 100 finalist for the NASA astronaut program in 2012 and 2016. She spent a week at Johnson Space Center in Houston for her interviews.

But it’s her work mentoring and promoting female scientists that makes Alaska’s regional climate services director most proud.

“A long time ago, I took a chance on hiring a computer programmer who had limited job experience and four young kids. She turned out to be a powerhouse employee and an indigenous scientist, who was an important role model to her kids and others,” Cherry said.

She credits her students and staff with “mentoring her, rather than vice versa.”

Cherry’s NOAA climate counterpart in the Midwest, Doug Kluck, who also grew up in Nebraska, appreciates Cherry’s drive and knowledge.

“Jessie’s done a lot of hydrology. She worked for the River Forecast Center in Alaska. When I ask her questions about Alaska or interactions about tribal relations, or Arctic programs, climate change – all those things – she always has the best answers,” he said.

Kluck is regional climate services director for NOAA’s Central Region in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up on a farm near Richland, Nebraska and in Columbus, Nebraska.

Cherry’s love of agriculture propelled her to launch a garden in Alaska. With a short growing season, we asked Cherry what she’s growing.

“Everything! Strawberries, asparagus, cabbage, turnips, Asian greens, snap peas, beets, chard, collards, potatoes, tomatoes, also cut flowers,” she said.

Her orchard has apples, cherries, plums, blueberries and pears.

Alaska has very long days in the summer to make up for a short season. Still, gardeners have to plant fast-ripening varieties.

Noting she’s entering a more reflective period of her life, Cherry is writing about her experiences in Nebraska, Alaska and beyond. The University of Nebraska Press published her first book, an anthology of stories about cycling in Alaska, co-edited by Frank Soos.

Now she’s working on her next book, about flying airplanes and drones.

“Then, I hope to finish another about climate and food security that links my experiences in Nebraska and Alaska and circles back to agriculture,” she said.

Lincoln, Nebraska-born Loren Eiseley is one her favorite authors, especially his book, “All the Strange Hours.”

Nebraska-raised Willa Cather has one of her favorite quotes: “Most of the basic material a writer works with is acquired before the age of 15.”

“I maintain an extensive library of fiction and non-fiction books about Nebraska,” Cherry said. “So, I feel like I can ‘visit’ whenever I want to.”