Looking at a map of Box Butte County, you can still find Berea, Nebraska, at the crossroads of Highway 2 and Highway 385 right between Hemingford and Alliance. Occupied homes still breathe life into this unincorporated community whose pulse beats to the rhythm of the parallel railroad tracks.

Berea was first documented in 1890, according to a history of Berea written in 2004 by a former resident, Kenneth Von Bargen.

The area was originally homesteaded by settlers from Ohio. They used the same name as their old home near Lake Erie. Folklore connects the name to King Beres of the ancient kingdom Berroria, now present-day Greece.

Severe drought in the 1890s caused many of these original Nebraskan settlers to leave Berea. A group from Iowa then settled in the area.

The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy (CB&Q) railroad laid track through the county, and Berea moved a quarter mile south of its original location to be along the tracks. The Nebraska State Gazetteer says that “the town’s existence is due to the section division of railroads coming through in 1889.” A section house was built for the railroad manager, with the crew living in small homes.

Passengers and mail came to the Berea train depot, although in later years only cargo was shipped. By the 1930s, a mail bag would be tossed out as the train whistled along.

Frank Reid was the CB&Q agent who ordered shipping cars to take goods out of Berea, such as grain and potatoes. In cold months, heaters were added to the train cars to prevent the potatoes from freezing in transit.

Coal was shipped into Berea via train. Farmers and ranchers were notified “coal car is in.” They would come to the station to haul home their winter supply of coal with a team of horses and wagon.

The region had a large business directory in the early years, as found in the Nebraska State Gazetteer: an agricultural implement dealer, multiple blacksmith shops, two general stores with one advertised as drug and merchandise, multiple dressmakers, a justice and notary. “The Berea Tribune” ran about 12 editions before the turn of the century.

The population of Berea grew from 1916-1920 when a new wave of people arrived. They purchased land from many of the homesteaders for $25 to $65 per acre.

Business grew, as well. The lumber company that was established a few years prior changed names over the years but was a staple as the community expanded. A grain elevator was erected east of the railroad in 1921. The owners of the elevator also ran a bulk-fuel delivery business.

Tibbett’s Blacksmith shop was known for its one-of-a-kind services. Raymond Tibbett was one of the few who sharpened plow lays, and “during the busy season one can hear the sound of his hammer early and late.”

His other “unique interest,” as described by Von Bargen, was crossbreeding German shepherd dogs and coyotes. The offspring were staked and chained around the shop.

The Spic and Span Store, referred to by the locals as Nelson’s store, provided all the necessary goods. Farmers would trade eggs for groceries. Post office boxes were placed in the store from 1926-1946, although postal services to Berea began in 1889. With the advent of cars, people started traveling to larger towns for supplies, but Harry Nelson’s store remained open until he retired. Von Bargen said that he remembered his grandparents and parents shopping there as late as 1967.

On Nov. 2, 1919, a meeting was held to discuss the needs of the community. Building a church was on the top of the list; Sunday school was being held at the Knox-Stauffiker Berea Garage, as recorded in excerpts from “History of the Berea Church” by Esther Von Bargen.

A motion was made to construct a frame church building 24 by 40 feet with a 10-foot ceiling, as well as a full basement with 8 inch walls. T.A. Hawkins donated the land, being paid $2 for a tract on the south side of Berea.

The Ladies Aid Society fundraised with bake sales, bazaars and ice cream socials. They pieced together quilts, then hand-stitched them together or tied comforters both to sell and to give to members.

Fred Clayton was hired in January 1921 as head carpenter of the project “as far as money would hold out.” Esther Von Bargen wrote, “The building was finished little-by-little using donations as wisely and as conservatively as possible.” Community members helped with construction as time allowed.

On April 4, 1922, the first annual meeting was held in the Berea Community Federated Church building. When construction was complete enough, Sunday school moved out of the garage into the church. The basement and vestibule were finished later, and electricity wired in 1934.

Even after construction of the church was complete, the Ladies Aid Society continued social suppers to fund building maintenance. Youth waited tables, cleaned dishes, made ice cream and performed programs during these events. The women processed and cleaned the chickens to cook at church, serving fresh chicken with homemade pies and other goodies. The meal cost 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Travelling circuit ministers preached at Berea as there was never a continuous pastor. Attendance ranged from 43 to 72 in the early years. The last services were held by the Ministers of Rural and Village Mission from 1956 to 1958, then the building closed. It was renovated by the Calvary Baptist Church in Sidney, Nebraska years later.

Another Berea community effort was the Farmers Union Hall, built in 1926. Square dances, stage performances and many special events were held at the hall, including the annual winter oyster feed. The Hall Association disbanded in 1966, and the hall sold to private ownership.

Education was important to the residents of Berea, as well. In 1896, the building to serve as the first Berea school was moved from Hemingford to its new site northwest of Berea. It had previously been a barber shop and machine shed.

Later, the building was purchased and moved to become part of the house where a Mr. and Mrs. Loomis would then live for 33 years. Prior to marrying, this Mrs. Loomis was the first teacher for the Berea school. She received pay of $25 per month in cash. Because Berea was a “railroad” district, they could pay in cash unlike other districts, according to records from the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance, Nebraska.

In 1902, the school district was reorganized into District 13. A new school was built close to where Highway 2 runs today. The need for high school education in 1918 resulted in the hiring of an additional teacher and partitioning the school into two rooms.

The following year, the schoolhouse burned down. Classes were temporarily moved to a vacant general store, which later became Nelson’s store. The store counters and makeshift benches became desks, and empty store shelves were used to stack books and papers.

A new two-story brick building replaced the old school house. It had three rooms to accommodate three teachers, a playroom and a furnace room. The east brick wall cracked during an earthquake, but it was not deemed dangerous and the building was used until 1961, stated Kenneth Von Bargen.

Von Bargen’s mother attended grades 9 and 10 at the Berea high school in the 1920s.

“She drove a horse and buggy to school and along the way would pick up some other kids as they came running to catch a ride,” he wrote.

In the 1950s and 1960s, there were 30 to 40 pupils each year. This is significant given the population of Berea peaked at 75 in 1960.

Multiple districts consolidated in 1960 to form District 39, which closed in 2007, according to the Box Butte County website.

When U.S. Highway 385 was rerouted to pass just east of Berea, the town changed. An overpass was constructed over Highway 2 and the railroad tracks. Von Buren said that a nonstop crossing became a necessity for Highway 385 “because about 50 coal trains, each over 100 cars long, pass by daily.”

Businesses faded away. All that remains in operation today are a fertilizer plant and grain elevator, said Becci Thomas, director of the museum in Alliance.

Less than 20 people now live in Berea. They are the only lifeline for this once thriving community in peril of becoming a mystery on the map.