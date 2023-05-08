“Ahoj” to all! We have been ever so lucky lately with some pleasant spring weather around here and even a bit more rain! We measured around an inch altogether last weekend. What an incredible surprise that was.
I’ve come to learn that a farmer’s prayer for rain can be one of the most powerful pleas within this lifestyle. I heard the phrase “it’s too wet to plant” this weekend for the first time in what feels like years. We are so grateful for this!
Dad and I recently attended a visitation service of my dear friend’s grandpa. He was a respectable farmer who modestly taught everyone around him to value the lessons and the characteristics we learn from this honorable agriculture lifestyle.
He held the farming lifestyle ever so closely to his heart. He modeled those important values that he learned through trial and error for his family every day. The most heartfelt and humorous words were spoken about him, bringing smiles and tears to so many faces.
The eulogy concluded with asking him to send down rain whenever we prayed for it. I have no doubt in my mind that is where this generous shower came from. Many thank yous have been sent right back up.
The boys have been working down to the wire in the field, trying to wrap up corn planting. Once they are able to step back in the fields and put in a handful of long days, they should be finishing up there.
There are a few more chances of rain in our area, so I’m not sure when they will be able to get back in. It’s definitely not a bad reason to have to push back completion time.
I was always so sure of myself that I had a preference of cattle farming over grain farming. Cattle and horses have always had my heart, and I live for the process of breeding, calving, feeding out and selling.
Most of all, there is so much to grasp and learn about grain farming that it can be a little overwhelming and over my head. Not that I don’t have a lot to learn about the cattle industry, too. I can just hang with that information a little better!
But every single year that planting and harvest season rolls around, I find myself praying that I will never have to live without it. The other day, I was talking to Dad about how I feel a bit ineffective while attempting to help with the grain farming portion. I don’t know how to do nearly anything when it comes to fixing the tractors, choosing between the millions of seed corn options, knowing every hand signal in the book, or having that sixth farmer sense of predicting the weather for the season.
He quickly shot down this feeling and told me that I am more of a help than I know. By bringing out sandwiches and cookies, they are able to work through mealtimes. By doing chores at home, they can finish those last few rows before the rain comes. By giving a lift into the next field, it eliminates any unnecessary travel that costs precious time. By keeping supper warm until 10 p.m. when the equipment is finally parked for the night, a hard-earned meal is awaiting to be enjoyed rather than stressed over to prepare. This just so happens to be everything I have grown to love about planting season.
Farming of any kind and any amount can take a village to turn this lifestyle into profit. Everyone in that “village” plays such a vital role in making the wheels turn towards that sought after profit. The lesson that I learned from this little conversation with Dad was that each dedicated role on a farm is deeply admired and oh so important.
The cattle get more and more impatient every day to be turned out on pasture. It feels like they have bent every piece of fencing in the cattle yards by pushing one another around. Once May rolls around, they watch every little movement you make within the cattle yards, always thinking the long awaited moment of pasture time has arrived.
They are quickly cleaning up the last little bit of alfalfa we have left. We are aiming to put them on pasture in about two weeks if things go as planned. I’m honestly not sure if some of those girls can keep it together until then.
The boys will spray the pasture this week to give it a leg up. They use Grazon to eliminate any mustard weed and thistles that are attempting to take over the brome grass. Since we are running low on alfalfa, we had to get our hands on a dozen or so round bales of native grass hay to get us through the next few weeks.
I’m getting so eager to watch the pairs head out to pasture for the first time. Once everyone finds their way and remembers to lug their calves along, it’s one of the most peaceful and content moments to witness. I look forward to that time each and every year as it is one of my favorites during spring time. I could sit and watch them for hours – on a horse, of course.
Wishing you all safety, wellness and favorable weather as we sink into the heart of planting season and wrap up calving season. We are truly so lucky to be able to live the most rewarding, passionate, and valuable lifestyle with the ones we love. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”