Today I’m thankful for hometowns! There are a handful of towns across Nebraska that Rusty and I, our parents, and our kids consider to be our hometowns, and they hold a very dear place in our hearts. Time has left its mark on all of them in both positive and negative ways, but our memories remain strong, and visiting these places always brings a sense of renewal to our spirts.
Last week I was renewed by visiting Sidney, Nebraska, specifically the Hereford ranch my maternal grandparents, Paul and Agnes Mather, owned and where their ashes are spread. They didn’t come to own this until a little later in life, but they poured lots of blood, sweat and tears into it.
This area of the state has had immense amounts of rain (which is a little unusual) and thus the weeds were tall. However, the cattle handling area and trademark stone wall were still visible, and I could still vision my grandparents there.
My grandma was a meticulous gardener. I remember where she had all her vegetables and flowers. I could envision my grandpa’s truck parked by the old barn that no longer remains. Finally, I had some PTSD from seeing the ground irrigation pipes still laying on the ground to this day. Snakes, mice and itchy bugs. Oh, my!
One must-see in Sidney is Dude’s Steakhouse, a strong tradition since 1952.
Imperial, Nebraska, was the Mathers’ original hometown, as well as that of my paternal grandparents, Everett and Jean Travis, and my parents, Ted and Sharon Travis. While we visit there a little more frequently than Sidney due to many friends still living there, we don’t get there as often as we’d prefer.
Sadly, there’s nothing remaining of the Travis family farm other than a power pole. The current owners use every square inch for row crop farming. With today’s expenses an uphill battle for farmers, can’t say I blame them.
I rely on my memories when driving by: the walks with Grandma to the tree and back, the day their dog Priss got sprayed by a skunk, the love my Grandpa had for horses, and the infinite amount of farm cats we named Tractor Driver and Truck Driver.
My brother recently shared a photo with me of our Grandpa bottle feeding calves in Imperial, and it’s a pretty accurate depiction of how I remember him and their farm while also explaining where I get my affinity for those exhausting bucket calves!
A must-see in Imperial: Balcony House Bed and Breakfast.
Imperial is in Chase County, as is my hometown, Wauneta. Last weekend was their Harvest Fest, a four-day extravaganza designed to celebrate the wheat harvest.
Due to their excessive rain, the harvest was a little later this year. Living on the eastern side of the state, there are very few wheat fields, so whenever I see one, my heart immediately beats faster.
The theme of Harvest Fest this year was “It Takes a Village,” and I certainly couldn’t agree more. I work with the Wauneta Community Fund through the Nebraska Community Foundation where we meet monthly to discuss ongoing projects, recognize donors to finished projects, and make plans to fulfill the dreams the community has for future projects.
A must-see in Wauneta: Little Grand Canyon and the Chateau Theater.
Continuing to move east, Rusty’s grandparents and parents consider the Friend area their hometown. Last week Rusty and his cousins put on their annual golf tournament there in memory of their Weber grandparents.
Rusty has an infinite amount of fishing, golfing, and holiday memories in the area, and it’s been great to share that with our kids. On the way home we saw crop dusters, a recently common sight in all areas of the state, it seems.
A must-see in Friend: The Friend Country Club.
Finally, we end at our current hometown, the only town our kids have known: Waverly.
July has been good to us in terms of moisture, dropping a little bit every week, it seems. We feel like rain rookies. We’re relearning how to deal with wet grain ration and marshy lots, but gosh this education feels good!
Last week was ungodly hot, and we’re grateful all bovines, chickens and dogs endured the stress (especially those relentless flies that came with!). The humidity remains, but we feel overwhelmingly blessed the pastures are holding on.
We’re also feeling blessed our school district has been demonstrating its commitment to agriculture through a facilities study, indicating that ag and technical classrooms and curriculum are the top priorities.
A must-see in Waverly: Camp Creek Threshers.
“Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.” – Theodore Roethke