The Gibbon FFA chapter in Buffalo County, Neb. is beyond excited to get involved with the community, school and within our chapter. This is the first year for our chapter, and I am excited to say that the officers and members are excited to finally be a part of FFA. This has been long-awaited by both students and the community.
We have a team of eight officers this year: president Meagan Benker, vice president Carlee Mashek, reporter McKenna Benker, secretary Amelia Gearhart, treasurer Ryder Fries, sentinel Cove Fries, parliamentarian Pedro Montanez and historian Hannah Wilhelm.
I asked the officers and some members things they were looking forward to this year. Here’s what they shared. The first thing that we are excited for this year is just the opportunity to compete in FFA contests. We have started to learn about different opportunities with contests in class, and the students are getting very excited to put what they have been learning to use. The officers said being able to compete in contests is not only an opportunity to learn more, but also to grow connections with other students, advisors and community members who volunteer to coach or judge. While classroom education drives their knowledge for FFA contests, for some students, FFA drives their competitiveness and interest in learning.
The second thing driving our excitement this year is community service and involvement. Our community members are just as eager to support us as we are to help our community. Some things we have planned for this year are a FFA test plot to get local seed dealers involved with our chapter, “Feed the Farmer” during harvest season, our back to school barbecue, starting a “friends of the FFA chapter” and more. The community played a big part in getting our chapter established today and we cannot thank them enough.
Finally, members are excited to finally have a blue corduroy jacket. While this might seem something simplistic, it is, in fact, a really big deal to those who are new to agriculture education and FFA. Not only does it symbolize that you are a part of the national FFA organization but it also shows what you believe in and provides us with a community of people with whom to connect. To our members, this also means trying something new and starting a new journey.