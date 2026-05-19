Deep in the vast ranching territory in Cherry County in the Nebraska Sandhills, FFA has generated huge enthusiasm at Cody-Kilgore High School.
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Deep in the vast ranching territory in Cherry County in the Nebraska Sandhills, FFA has generated huge enthusiasm at Cody-Kilgore High School.
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