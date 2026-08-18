A mosaic may seem like a simple piece of art with its broken glass shards wedged together by grout, but the 4-H’ers who attended the Mosaics June Jamboree program with the Nebraska Extension in Custer County know there is much more than meets the eye when creating this type of art.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.