The Malcolm FFA Chapter was established in 2024, and in just a few years our chapter has already accomplished many things. This year, we are proud to have 55 members involved in our chapter.
Top Story
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The Malcolm FFA Chapter was established in 2024, and in just a few years our chapter has already accomplished many things. This year, we are proud to have 55 members involved in our chapter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“He was light years ahead of other people,” Mike Crosley said. “I’m trying to do it just like him.”
Northeastern Nebraska ranch reclaims pastures from invasive eastern redcedar
New and exciting are the top two words to describe the 2026 Husker Harvest Days. New Outdoor Zone. New Ag Tech Pavilion. New field demos. New …
What is the best practice if you want to become the best? If you ask the Lincoln, Logan and McPherson (LLM) livestock judging team coach, the …
Ambitious frontiersmen saw potential in the forested and lush region now called Sarpy County.
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.