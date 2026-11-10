If anything is clear, it’s that the Milford FFA Chapter has an unmatched appreciation for Nebraska’s foliage, soils and natural resources. The chapter’s involvement in annual range and land judging competitions has resulted in many successes.
"Each team had three hours to produce a feature story, a magazine layout, a series of social media posts, and a broadcast. ... The three hours…
Milford FFA proudly displays the bags of trash they picked up along the highway, protecting our natural resources one piece of trash at a time. Pictured are Micah Brinkmeyer, left, Layla Whitford, Chloe Brinkmeyer, Sadye Hill, Chris Wissenburg and Corbin Roth.
Still wearing their hard hats, Milford's State Champion Forestry (Pilot) team proudly displays their trophy. Team members include Chris Wissenburg, left, Ayla Salistean, Sadie Frazier and Allie Gerdes.