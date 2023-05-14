Anyone involved in the pork industry is invited to the Nebraska Pork Expo set for July 19 in York.
The program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Admission is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested by July 5.
The day will begin with a tradeshow and free breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Attendees will hear sessions on current U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, swine health, loose sow housing, research updates, along with much more throughout the day.
People are also reading…
The Nebraska Pork Producers annual meeting will take place during lunch. There will also be a class offered to those seeking continuing education credits. A free social hour, with door prizes, will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to round out the day.
The event is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, and York County Development Corporation.
“Pork Production in Nebraska continues to see success and growth in the industry. We are excited to offer those currently involved in the industry, and those considering pork production, a day of networking and learning about topics pertinent to their operation” said Steve Martin, AFAN Executive Director. “Producers will find valuable information from both our vendors and the informational sessions.”
More information for attendees and vendors can be found by visiting www.becomeafan.org. Specific questions can be sent to mindyr@a-fan.org or by calling the office at 402-421-4472.