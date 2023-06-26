The Hampshire breed of hog is easily distinguished because of the white belt that encircles its black body, including its front legs.

The breed is thought to have originated in Scotland and the English counties bordering Scotland. They were known for their large size, hardy vigor, foraging ability and fertility.

The exact date is unknown, but it is believed that the breed was imported to the U.S. from England’s Hampshire County between 1825-1835. Many of these hogs were brought to Kentucky. It is said that butchers from Ohio traveled each year to Kentucky to contract ahead for Hampshires at a premium price.

Hamps, as their nickname goes, had a variety of other names in the early days: the McKay hog, the McGee hog, Saddlebacks and Ring Middles. In 1904, the name was officially changed to Hampshires.

Kyle and Laura Baade and their children make their living raising Hampshires.

Located near Plymouth, Nebraska, they raise the belted pigs, plus Durocs, Yorkshires and crossbreds, as show pigs.

The Hampshire breed has several advantages, Kyle said. They handle the weather well, especially the cold.

“Particularly during the winter, when it’s cold out, they’re more inclined than other breeds to venture out and eat,” he said.

Because they are mostly black, they’re less likely to sunburn, which is good for kids raising them for show pigs. Hamps’ skin tans in the sun, which is a more desirable look in the show ring, Baade said, and makes it less of a concern to keep the white belt a bright white color.

Their belted pattern is eye-appealing, which also makes the breed more likely to be show pigs.

The animal is docile, but can be stubborn, which is true of any breed of pig, Baade said.

“At times all pigs can be stubborn. I don’t know any producer that would argue differently,” he said.

Their propensity for easy handling makes them more desirable for show kids.

“You want a positive experience and Hamps are easier to work with,” Baade said, adding that they want kids and families to enjoy the experience.

When he loads pigs out of the nursery, the Hamps are more easily moved in crossing shadows or sunlight than Yorkshires.

“Yorks will put the brakes on and try to back into you, where the Hampshires will walk right out,” he said.

Hamps are known for being lean with more muscle and less fat than other breeds, but they don’t grow as fast as other breeds do. That makes them less likely to be commercial animals.

“Hamps have little value in the commercial world,” he said.

The average gestational period for hogs is 114 days; Hamps seem to go one or two days longer than that. They have fewer piglets per litter, and their dark hide or skin is unfavorable to commercial buyers.

Hampshires are leaner than the average size of pig, which means they produce cuts with less fat and more meat. Baade estimates their cuts at about a square inch larger than the average.

Baade has enjoyed hogs since his childhood growing up on the family farm near West Bend, Iowa, and Winterset, Iowa.

The family runs an 80-sow herd, farrow to finish operation, with the purpose of selling the pigs as show pigs at 8-12 weeks of age.

The females farrow twice a year: one set in January and in the summer months, and the second set in April and in November.

“I had a teacher one time that said, ‘make sure your livestock works for you, not you for your livestock,’” Baade said. “Rent is due every day. You don’t get to sit here without working.”

The annual two sets of piglets work well for fair schedules. The pigs born in the summer are the right age to be sold for the fairs held in the winter in the southern states, and the pigs born in the winter are sold for the summer fair season in the Midwest.

The Baade’s annual baby pig sale was March 24 and the annual bred female sale is the last Tuesday in November. They also do online sales every couple of weeks and sell off the farm year-round. Any pigs not sold for shows go to the Tyson packing plant, which usually buys them at a premium.

They’ve sold show pigs to people as far away as California, Florida and North Carolina. At their December sale, the family sold to 17 states. Baade recalls selling a pig to someone in Alaska. That pig made the Pacific Ocean part of his trip home on a ferry.

Their motto, Baade says, is “treat people right,” along with “stay hungry and humble.”

He and wife Laura choose not to expand their herd.

“The show pig is our niche market,” he said. “With our size, we don’t have the capital or the work force to be bigger. I don’t want to be that size and scale.”

Kyle and Laura credit John and Zella Penner, for giving them a start in the hog business. Kyle worked for John for three years, and then took over, acquiring the Penners’ operation.

The next generation of Baades is getting their start. Kyle and Laura’s kids – sons Anders, 8, and Callan, 4, and daughter Betsy, 6 – all enjoy the hogs. Anders and Betsy have participated in the 4-H Clover Kids program, and Anders will be able to show in 4-H this year. In addition to pigs, the kids have shown bucket calves and goats and done arts and crafts.

Baade loves the pigs and his work.

“It’s not really a job, because I enjoy what I do.”

He serves as president of the Hampshire board for the National Swine Registry and is on the executive board for the registry.