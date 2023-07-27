The Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) chose two new directors and re-confirmed Justin Hankins of Omaha as First Alternate at its annual meeting this summer.
Austin Zimmerman of Wymore and Josh Wendt of Leigh will begin serving a two-year term.
“(I) look forward to working with you as we ensure continued opportunities and success for Nebraska’s pork farmers,” NPPA President Mark Wright said in a news release.
Zimmerman, his wife, Teri, and son live on a farm near Wymore. He is part of Zimmerman Hog Farms, located just west of Beatrice.
The Zimmermans have a specialized pig operation, raising exhibition and breeding stock. Austin started showing pigs at a young age and is still very involved in the show pig industry. He is also the general manager for Midwest Livestock Systems.
Wendt is a third generation livestock farmer from Leigh. He and his wife, Ally have two boys. He has been involved with livestock and raising pigs his entire life.
Currently, Wendt is involved in the family farming operation where they raise pigs, feed cattle, have a cow-calf operation and farm row crops. He said he is excited to join the NPPA board and become more involved in the pork industry.
Hankins is a credit analyst at Farm Credit Services of America, specializing in the Agribusiness Capital Swine and Beef division of the company. He has over 15 years in the banking and finance world. His education at the University of Nebraska--Kearney included a bachelor’s in business administration with emphasis in management and a minor in economics. He also attended the Iowa State University School of Ag Banking.
Leaving the board of directors is Aaron Doerr of Creighton. He comes from a distinguished line of pork producers and will be greatly missed as a director, Wright said.
“We extend our best wishes and future success to Aaron,” he said.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is a grassroot, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research, funded by producer checkoff dollars. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.