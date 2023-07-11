When you go to the Butler County Fair July 11-16, you may notice a few changes in the 4-H department. More 4-H projects line the static exhibit building. New livestock families are exhibiting animals. Even the 4-H show schedule has been tweaked.

All these changes reveal how the 4-H program in Butler County has been expanding.

“The people and passion of Butler County make the program excel. We have grown substantially this last year,” said Aliesha Meusch, 4-H assistant at Nebraska Extension in Butler County. She brings her own passion to the 4-H program as a former 10-year 4-H member of Lincoln County.

Bio Box About Stephanie Bell, new 4-H Youth Development Educator in Colfax and Butler Counties Bell grew up on her family’s farm northeast of North Bend, Neb. As a youth, she was active as a Dodge County 4-H member. Bell and her husband Adam live on an acreage north of Richland. Their two boys are 4-H members in Colfax County. This is Bell’s first experience as an employee of extension. Previously, she taught psychology for 15 years at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. She also served as the NAIA Faculty Athletic Representatives for the University. Bell said that there are “lots of opportunities to grow and be involved in many different aspects of extension and 4-H.” For her, the most exciting part of starting her job has been meeting the people and working with the community.

Nebraska Extension in Butler County also has a new face. Stephanie Bell is the new 4-H youth development educator for both Butler and Colfax counties. She originates from North Bend, Nebraska, but lives near Richland with her husband and two boys.

Bell’s previous experience as a college professor for 15 years at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, will be an asset to the extension program and its emphasis on college readiness. She is currently in the “observing” stage but is excited to be involved the many different aspects of extension and 4-H.

“I am excited to meet everybody and work together to make a better environment and community for our youth,” Bell said.

More than 200 youth joined 4-H in Butler County this year. While the enrollment deadline to participate in fair was June 15, the mission to increase awareness about 4-H had already intensified in January. For example, those who enrolled in 4-H became eligible for drawings; prizes were donated by local businesses, the Butler County 4-H Council and the Butler County Fair Board. Meusch also held a 4-H recruitment night at Runza. Because of these extra recruiting efforts, Butler County has many new 4-H families.

In addition, a new 4-H club formed in January. The Little Rascals 4-H Club meets in David City, Nebraska, and fills a void for the many 4-H members who live there.

“Now people won’t have to travel outside of town to go to club meetings,” said Meusch.

Of the nine 4-H clubs in Butler County, two are project-focused. Their areas of special interest are shooting sports and horse.

Many of the 4-H clubs are livestock-oriented, which reflects back on the activities happening in the Butler County 4-H program. On June 21-22, Butler County was represented by multiple teams at the Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. PASE is a statewide 4-H livestock judging contest.

Prior to the county fair, Butler County held a one-day showmanship clinic for each livestock species, except companion animals. Each hour, a new species session began so that youth could learn how to properly show swine, poultry, beef, sheep, goats, rabbit and horses.

But Butler County offers so much more than animal science projects. As Meusch said, “A lot of people think about county fair and associate it with livestock. There’s a whole different side to 4-H.”

The summer workshops at Nebraska Extension in Butler County introduced youth to this other side of 4-H and followed Butler County’s 4-H theme to let kids be “wild and free in ’23.”

Meusch said that more workshops were hosted this year than in the past, especially for clover kids ages 5-7. Five different workshops were reserved just for clover kids: Clover Kid Day Camp, Animal Science: Parts of a Farm Animal, First Aid and Safety, Dairy Tasting and Veggie Art Printing.

The annual 4-H Fun Day took 75 youth ages 6-10 “Around the World.” Five continents—Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America—were explored at separate activity stations. Lunch was from North America, with an Antarctic brain break featuring a National Geographic video.

“We are trying to bring in more diverse opportunities for our youth,” Meusch said.

The Piñata Workshop also had multi-cultural influences. Mexico native Maria Cantu Hines, rural prosperity Nebraska extension educator, taught youth how to make a paper mâché piñata. She also explained the history and meaning behind the party tradition.

Thays Silva, who is the food, nutrition and health educator at Nebraska Extension in Butler County, added her own cultural experiences from Brazil. She taught a Bake and Zoom workshop.

“Kids joined us via zoom so they could learn around their own kitchens,” Meusch said. This was the first time Butler County has tried the Bake and Zoom method of delivery.

An art workshop encouraged youth to be “wild and free” in their creativity. The Hot Mess Canvas class encouraged youth to make a mess with a unique painting technique. At another workshop, Butler County partnered with the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City. Participants produced artwork inspired by their heritage.

Additional workshops included sewing pillowcases, personalizing a Mason jar lamp, tie dying a t-shirt bag with spray paint, woodworking and welding, as well as learning about drone use in agriculture, GPS, photography and modeling.

Providing a wide range of project options was especially important to expose new 4-H families to all that 4-H has to offer.

“We have a lot of new members and returning members, so we looked for ways for them to really get involved and embrace the 4-H program, whether out in the livestock barn or in the static exhibit building,” Meusch said.

Schedule changes will make it possible for 4-H’ers to exhibit in more areas during the Butler County Fair. The culinary challenge and fashion show were held the week prior to fair. The horse show was moved to July 11 so it no longer coincided with three other shows. Meusch hopes that these adjustments will benefit the youth and allow them to participate in all they want to.

Above all, Meusch wants the kids to really have a lot of fun at the fair and in 4-H by getting “wild and free in ’23.”