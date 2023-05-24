MAY
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cattle, Breeding Bulls & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
31 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Bred Cows/Feeders/Weighups, Albion, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
JUNE
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
1 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
1 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female, Pair & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 26th Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Big Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Stone Pointe Cattle Co., Female Sale, Tecumseh, NE
6 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
7-8 Superior Livestock, Corn Belt Classic, South Sioux City, NE
8 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder along w/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
JULY
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX