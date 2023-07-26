JULY
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
3 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Dunlap Livestock, Special 73rd Anniversary Calf/Yearling BBQ Auction, Dunlap, IA
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
NOVEMBER
13 Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE