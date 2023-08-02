AUGUST
4 Burwell Livestock, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Dunlap Livestock, Special 73rd Anniversary Calf/Yearling BBQ Auction, Dunlap, IA
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Bulls, Dunlap, IA
8-9 Valentine Livestock, Cattle Country Video Oregon Trail Classic, Gering, NE
9 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves, Yearlings, Bred Cows & Bred Heifers Auction, Bassett, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
10 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
14-15 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Cheyenne, WY
17 Broken Bow Livestock, Special BBQ Calf & Feeder Auction w/Special Video Sale, Broken Bow, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
NOVEMBER
13 Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE