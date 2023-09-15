The legendary game show host Bob Barker died this past week at age 99. Barker was famous for the game show The Price Is Right. It is the highest-rated daytime program and the longest-running game show in TV history.
The Price Is Right is a show many of you are familiar with. Contestants guess the price of an item. The closest contestant to guess the retail price without going over is welcomed to the stage to play additional product-pricing games to win more prizes.
This got me to thinking about land pricing for transition transactions (either within the family or outside the family). If your land is to be “priced” in the future, what would be your “right” price and how do you find that price?
It can prove difficult to find the right price for land transactions when the open market pricing is affordable only for those who can subsidize as much as 60-70% of the open market price.
This pricing “opportunity” will be the foundation for survival in agriculture for the next generation. Like The Price Is Right, if you do not have the closest bid, you lose. Unlike the game show, there is no immediate penalty for overbidding — just a long-term blemish on your balance sheet that could prove to be fatal for your operation.
Finding the right price
Finding the “right price” in land transition depends whether you are pricing the land in the public market or the private market.
The public market price is set in the open market by auction. This is the truest way to find out what the real price is. Private pricing could either be a price outside the family through a private bidding process or within the family.
Most of the readers of this column are interested in ideas to price their land within the family without engaging a public pricing process. In these situations, using public pricing may not be appropriate because the family intention is not to sell their land in a public setting, but rather find a price that is fair within their own circle.
Discounts
The concept of discounts is solid if there is more than one owner of property. This could be due to a lack of marketability in the event of multiple owners. The open marketplace is not willing to buy an undivided interest in an asset. We do not see auctions of an undivided interest of land.
This undivided interest discount is typically 20%. If you owned 100% of 100 acres appraised at $10,000/acre, your value in the open market would be $1 million. However, if you owned an undivided 50% interest in 100 acres that was worth $1 million, your undivided 50% interest would only be worth $400,000 (not $500,000) as there is a limited market for an undivided interest of real estate.
If the land is in an entity (corporation or LLC) then that discount could go as high at 40-50% — not only a discount for a lack of market, but an additional discount for a lack of control (minority vote) as well as deferred tax liability (if owned in a corporation).
There can also be an emotional discount placed on farmland “just because the owner says so and wants a discount.” I understand this discount, but it lacks measurable justification.
Cash flow price
Selecting a static discount may not be right either over a long period due to changing market conditions. A 40% discount off the open market price in the 1985 depressed market was too much. In contrast, a 40% discount off the open market price in the year 2023 is still not enough to make the land cash flow for a buyer.
If the open market price for land in your area is $15,000/acre, a 40% discount would bring that price to $9,000/acre. We have been conditioned to believe this to be a screaming good deal for the buyer, but if the buyer does not have 50% of this fully discounted price (or 70% of the non-discounted price) in cash to put as down payment, the principal and interest payment over a 20-year loan at 8% interest would be $900/acre.
How can we be so far upside down in agriculture that a $9,000/acre price seems so “cheap” but the cash flow to acquire that “cheap” price is $900/acre and not even close to be able to cash flow for the unsubsidized buyer?
Section 2032A of the Internal Revenue Code allows a farm family to use a formula to value the family farm based on cash flow. This formula is five years’ average rent of like property, minus property tax, divided by an interest rate set by the government once each year for this calculation.
Currently for land that would appraise at $15,000/acre, the “special use price” with a five-year average cash rent of $330/acre and property tax of $35/acre and the interest rate of 4.57%, the special use (or cash flow) price of this land would be $6,455/acre.
Price vs. value
Last week I met with a landowner who had rented her land to the same family for over 30 years. The local family had cared for the land, being “stewards” of the land even though they were not technically the “owners” of the land.
She asked me what the “right price” was for her to sell the land to the local family who had cared for it for all those years.
We played our own little game of The Price Is Right. Staring with a 20% discount for a lack of market of an undivided interest, and then considered a 40% discount.
We then explored special use value formula which would have been ($300 - $30) /.0457 = $5,900. On a 20-year loan at 8% interest the principal and interest payment would have been $590/acre.
The tenant was offering to subsidize the land payment up to $490/acre, which would translate into a purchase price of $4,900/acre. Both parties were happy with this process to help them find the “right price” to complete their 30-year farm transition journey together.
In a world where “price” seems to be everything, we may have lost sight of the “value.” My hope is that you can find the “right price” for your inevitable farm transition without compromising the value to your family and community.
For 31 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question, please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.