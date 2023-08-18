As a kid, Amy Solsma grew pumpkins on her family’s farm, and as an adult she has continued that tradition.
Solsma and her family farm near Sanborn in O’Brien County, Iowa. In addition to growing corn and soybeans, the northwest Iowa family operates a pumpkin patch and corn maze, among other things.
“I grew up on a farm in Sioux County, and we had a very large garden,” she says. “I always put a few pumpkins out by the road and people could buy them for a dime or a quarter. In our store, I have a poster we had made for my parents’ 25th anniversary, and it included pictures of us in the fall out with the pumpkins.”
Solsma farms with her husband Jay and their son Blake. Her daughter Claire is a law student at Drake University. In addition to row crops, they also run a small herd of purebred Hereford cattle and sell seed for Beck’s Hybrids.
“We showed cattle for many years,” Solsma says. “We had been showing Angus cattle, but we switched to Hereford in 2000, about five years before the kids started to show.”
She says her interest in having a pumpkin patch was always strong, and she eventually asked her father-in-law for a small square of ground. Solsma planted a few pumpkins, growing enough to fill a golf cart trailer. She has added a few plants each year in addition to adding the corn maze and establishing a space for local consignors to sell their wares.
The family also has a store on their farm, building a new structure in 2017. That same year they started selling fireworks.
“We now have 5 acres, and last year we had 25 consignors,” she says. “These things helped put the kids through college.”
Solsma says she has 60 to 70 types of pumpkins, squash and gourds.
She says they stay very busy on weekends, which requires more family labor.
“During the week I can pretty will handle it myself,” Solsma says. “We do bring in school groups as well throughout the school year, and we also have a lot of people who just show up to look at what we have. We don’t charge for anything other than the corn maze.”
Her store opens at 11 a.m., and she says while some groups just show up, it’s always preferred to have an appointment to make sure everyone is available.
“We just have so much fun with what we do,” Solsma says. “It’s a lot of work, but we love it.”