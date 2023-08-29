WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Delays during planting can be tough to deal with. Bad weather may be bearing down or repair shops may be bogged down. Time is critical, which makes maintenance even more important.

Brad Niensteadt, senior product specialist for Kinze Manufacturing, said farmers only spend a few weeks out of the year with their planter, but they have needed to start each day with a grease gun to get things moving. Now he hopes Kinze has found a way to cut that portion out of some mornings and allow for a quicker start.

“We are trying to make it more durable and add double-bushing parallel arms on our planters,” Niensteadt said at a media event to talk about the new Kinze 5000 series planters. “That creates longer service intervals between maintenance. Then there’s no daily greasing.”

This is one example that

Eric Broadbent, vice president of sales, parts and service for Kinze North America, said is an effort to bring more power and control to operators who are looking to work efficiently.

“We wanted to see how we increase the life of components and reduce maintenance at the same time,” he said. “Nobody likes to grease. It was a customer request.”

That is one feature of the new 5000 series planters that Kinze is bringing to market for the 2024 season. According to the Kinze product sheets, the 5900 and 5700 series planters will have grease-less gauge wheel arms, scraper-equipped shim-less adjustable-spoke gauge wheels, maintenance-free double-bushing parallel arms, a durable outside disc opener scraper and drastically reduced maintenance of three-fold marker arms with pivots equipped with grease-less fiber bushings.

They also said planters will be able to spray fertilizer at a rate of 2-25 gallons per acre with additional saddle tanks to increase total capacity, with the longer-life parts allowing the equipment to run dry for 10 minutes without damage if fertilizer runs out. The planters will be able to run between 3 to 12 miles per hour.

Blue Vantage will also be a big part of the Kinze planters once again. The display software comes standard and will be receiving updates for the upcoming year. Remote support will allow dealers to check in on the equipment when there is an issue, and data sharing can be done via cloud or USB transfer.

Though supply chain concerns have been easing, Broadbent said having less maintenance and longer life will make for fewer opportunities for part replacement. However, the tighter supply chain did not spark these improvements. They were already in the pipeline based on customer comments.

The company is not concerned about filling orders for the upcoming growing season.

Equipment tech isn’t the only thing updated for the next planting season, as Beck’s Hybrids plans to bring new options to market. Adam Noellsch, regional product manager for Becks’ Hybrids, said drought has been at the front of mind for many corn farmers, and that is causing them to encourage varieties based on when the crop is in its critical growth stages.

“We are looking at what hybrids really push through pollination stress,” he said. “We are all about genetic diversity. Tar spot hasn’t been blowing up that bad in Iowa, but northwest Missouri has been a bit of a hot spot (in mid-August). The weather we’ve had has made some hybrids more susceptible than others.”

Corn rootworm has also been a focus for the seed dealers, and the VT4 Pro trait is one of Beck’s new products in the pipeline. The company has targeted the seed for commercial release in 2025, and it comes with one mode of action for corn rootworm.