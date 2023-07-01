PRESCOTT, Iowa — Clarence Kline spent decades collecting everything related to agriculture. And when he died, he left it to the community of Prescott and asked that it be preserved in a museum.

So, that’s just what this southwest Iowa community did.

The Kline Museum opened in 1988. It started with one farmer’s collection and has grown over the past 35 years through other donations.

“His will asked that the city take what it wanted and sell the rest,” says Randy Cooper, who farms and serves as president of the museum’s board of directors. “Even with everything the city kept, they still had enough for a three-day auction.”

Cooper says two notable items are a 1911 Carter automobile and an old Waterloo Boy tractor. Both still run, he says.

There is also a small horse buggy that was custom built to fit its small owner.

“That buggy has been all over the country and it ended up here,” Cooper says.

The board has restored several items, he says. Currently, they are using money from a $100,000 donation to restore a 1929 Chevrolet Landau.

The museum also features a huge assortment of farm equipment.

“We have about everything you could imagine,” Cooper says.

The collection is housed in a couple of old buildings that once hosted a feed store and the American Legion post, among other organizations.

Some old equipment is stored outside due to lack of space. Cooper added another building would be beneficial, but that hasn’t moved beyond the discussion stage.

More volunteers would also be a plus, he says.

“We would definitely like to see more young people involved with the museum,” Cooper says.

In addition to farming, Cooper and his wife run the Prescott Eagles Nest venue, a relatively new establishment housed in the town’s former school.