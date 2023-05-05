The window to spray dicamba is shortening, but that doesn’t seem to have had much impact on seed choice for 2023. Future growing seasons may see producers change plans when deciding what variety to use.

On Feb. 16, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved label amendments that further restrict the use of over-the-top (OTT) dicamba in Iowa and Illinois. The window is eight days shorter this year, with a cutoff on June 12. This restriction is intended to limit the amount of spraying done in the warmer days of the year that tend to have more drift.

This decision came in mid-February, which is after many seed purchases had already been made.

“It would’ve been nice to have that notice earlier in the sales year so farmers could plan accordingly,” said Kevin Gale, Illinois agronomist with AgriGold, in a statement following the announcement. “But the sector has also been gearing up for the transition the past year or two with a quick transition to XtendFlex technology that allows us to utilize other herbicide programs like Liberty herbicide to control late-emerging weeds.”

In recent years, the trend has been for farmers to adopt dicamba-tolerant soybeans in an effort to avoid drift damage from a neighbor. Last year showed a slight increase in complaints in Iowa, with 294 ag-related

filings made by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, 21 more than in 2021 and 2020.

“Some farmers plant dicamba-tolerant soybeans because they don’t want their soybeans to get cupped when their neighbors spray,” Gale said.

Matt Vandehaar, a Corteva agronomist based in Iowa, said even with a shortened window, the focus is on getting as much growing time as possible..

“Most people stuck with their plan they made when they bought their seeds and try to get their fullest maturity in,” Vandehaar said.

Delayed planting isn’t the only thing that could pose a problem, however. The trend of earlier-planted soybeans has grown in recent years, and a strong planting pace thus far in 2023 has gotten the crop off to a good start. The crop may be growing too fast to get the proper protection in as some restrictions on dicamba are based around the V4 growth stage.

“While we understand and appreciate EPA’s desire to curb potential risks associated with application, the timing of this decision is frustrating and problematic for farmers who are already committed to a specific cropping system,” said Michael Dolch, Iowa Soybean Association director of public affairs in a statement. “If the current trend of earlier soybean planting continues, the V4 growth stage cutoff is certainly a concern.”

If this year poses problems for farmers, this may cause some to think twice when locking in their seed choice for 2024.

“We saw a lot of adjust ment for more flexibility that doesn’t have calendar cutoff dates,” Vandehaar said. “But we’ve been looking at a huge adoption of that anyway. in Iowa, that was 90% of our sales for 2023 so that has already been happening.

He doesn’t expect a major shift away from dicamba-tolerant soybeans, as he believes the product has shown its effectiveness and complaints have not grown in a significant manner.